A Walla Walla man accused of several felonies has pleaded guilty to two in Walla Walla County Superior Court, effectively canceling his retrial after his first trial ended in a mistrial in March.
Christopher M. Crump was charged with 13 crimes, 12 of which are felonies. He pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with a witness to testify falsely, both Class C felonies.
Crump was originally charged with 10 crimes: first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault with a firearm, vehicle theft, intimidating a witness, unlawful firearm possession, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree theft and resisting arrest.
Three additional charges — two counts of tampering with a witness to testify falsely and one count of intimidating a witness — were added shortly before his first trial.
The original charges are connected to an incident on Dec. 6, 2021, in which Crump is accused of aiming a gun at a man, tying him to a chair, placing a bag over his head and stealing his car, cellphone, cash and other items, according to court documents.
After the alleged robbery, the victim said he walked to a convenience store to call police. He identified Crump, according to court documents. Crump was arrested after reportedly attempting to flee from officers on foot.
A mistrial was declared on March 15, 2023, after the jury deliberated for about a day after a trial that lasted about a week.
This incident occurred while Crump was on pretrial release on charges related to two different cases, both of which have been resolved.
On March 25, 2022, Crump was found not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court of possession with intent to deliver both meth and heroin. He was found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.
That trial started the day after another of his trials, in which he was convicted of stolen vehicle possession and criminal mischief for damaging his court-ordered ankle monitor when he was released from jail.
Sentencing on his new convictions is scheduled for May 22.
