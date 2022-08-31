Walla Wallan Christian W. Scott, 28, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for witness tampering after being acquitted in July of the 2019 death of College Place man Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson.
Two of the other three men involved in that death were also sentenced for their related crimes.
Wilkinson was found dead of multiple gunshots wounds in the Walla Walla River on Jan. 29, 2020. Scott was arrested in December 2020.
Though a jury found Scott not guilty of the murder, the panel of seven women and five men found him guilty on two counts of witness tampering, a Class C felony.
While the maximum punishment for a Class C felony is five years in prison, state law requires that judges sentence an offender within a standard range established depending on the person’s criminal history.
Court documents show that Scott, who has an extensive criminal history, had a standard range of 33 to 43 months in jail. Judge M. Scott Wolfram opted for the high end of the standard range in Walla Walla County Superior Court during the Aug. 5 hearing.
Scott was sentenced to 43 months per count of witness tampering, but Wolfram ordered the sentences to be served simultaneously. Scott was also credited with 606 days served.
Joey C. Barnes, Quentin N. Hunter and Billy J. Sargent were also originally charged with second-degree murder in Wilkinson’s death before having their charges reduced in exchange for testifying against Scott.
All four men sentenced in connection with Wilkinson’s death had differing stories of the night Wilkinson died. But each story involved the four men, along with Wilkinson, driving from Walla Walla to Wallula and ended with Wilkinson being shot.
Scott said he heard the shots but didn’t see who fired. Hunter, Barns and Sargent said Scott fired the shots that killed Wilkinson.
Sargent was sentenced to four an a quarter years in prison for his charge of rendering criminal assistance. First-degree rendering criminal assistance is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The standard range for Sargent was 51 to 68 months in prison.
Hunter was sentenced to eight years in prison, also for rendering criminal assistance. He was credited for 197 days served. The standard range established for Hunter, who had the highest offender score of the three, was 72 to 96 months.
Barnes, who also pleaded guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance, was sentenced the day Scott was acquitted on July 15. He doesn’t have any other felony convictions listed in Washington and was sentenced to six months in jail with credit for time served.
