The Washington State Court of Appeals on Tuesday, Dec. 13, rejected an appeal by convicted murderer Edgar A. Chavez Beltran, 31, of Pasco.
According to court documents, Chavez Beltran argued that there was insufficient evidence against him to justify a second-degree murder conviction, that his statutory and constitutional due process rights were violated because the court imposed restitution costs without a hearing and that he received ineffective counsel.
The three-judge panel court rejected all three claims.
Judge Robert Lawrence-Berrey wrote the opinion denying the appeal and was joined by judges Laurel Siddoway and Rebecca L. Pennell.
“We conclude the state presented sufficient evidence to sustain Chavez Beltran’s conviction,” Lawrence-Berrey wrote. “To the extent he raises a due process challenge, we conclude the claim of constitutional error is not manifest. Because evidence from outside the record is necessary to review his ineffective assistance of counsel claim, we do not review it … We affirm his conviction.”
Chavez Beltran was convicted of shooting Leopoldo Nunez Parra, 42, of Pasco, multiple times in 2019 in the cab of a pickup while they were on a job site for Burbank’s Mehlenbacher Farms, according to court testimony.
Chavez Beltran argued that the shooting was self-defense, saying Nunez Parra had come at him and was reaching for Chavez Beltran‘s gun before and during the shooting that occurred on Attalia East Road near Wallula.
Chavez Beltran’s trial was one of two trials that occurred in 2021 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds because of social-distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chavez Beltran was sentenced to 19 years and four months in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.