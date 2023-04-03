Two defendants accused of sex crimes could have their charges dropped after Washington’s Court of Appeals ruled March 22 that their right to speedy trials were violated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matthew T. Thomas and Jake T. Thyne won a consolidated case in appellate court after their September 2021 trials were delayed to November of that year — outside their speedy-trial windows — when Walla Walla County Superior Court’s makeshift courtroom at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds was unavailable.
Their attorney, Nicholas Holce, said there is still some administrative work to be done before the charges are dismissed.
Holce added that the state could still ask the appeals court to reconsider the case or appeal to the state's Supreme Court before dismissing the charges.
Thomas faced 15 charges — including four counts of third-degree child rape and several child-porn related charges — and Thyne faced one charge of second-degree rape.
Both defendants were originally charged in 2020.
Speedy trial rules
The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees defendants a right to a “speedy trial,” but does not define time limits. The state of Washington, however, does.
In Washington, a person who is held in custody must have a trial within 60 days of being arrested. That deadline is stretched to 90 days if the defendant is not in custody.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the Washington Supreme Court ordered the postponement of jury trials, effective March 18 of that year.
In doing so, it had to temporarily suspend defendants’ right to a speedy trial. However, trials and the speedy-trial requirement resumed July 6 2020.
Walla Walla was unable to enforce social distancing rules in Walla Walla Superior Court courtrooms, so trials held while COVID-19 mandates were in effect were moved to the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds.
Between being charged and the summer of 2021, Both Thomas and Thyne signed speedy trial waivers several times.
For example, Thomas went through several attorneys who had to withdraw from his case due to conflicts. He signed a waiver each time he was assigned a new attorney.
However, neither signed waivers to allow the trials to be postponed past September 2021.
Thomas was was held in custody pending trial. According to court documents, his final waiver was entered July 27, 2021, and his trial was set for Sept. 7 and 8, 2021. The last allowable date for trial was calculated as September 25, according to the Court of Appeals.
Thyne was not in custody pending trial. Court documents show that his final waiver was entered June 29, 2021. His trial was set for Sept. 7 and 8, 2021, and his last allowable date for trial was Sept. 27, 2021.
Courtroom issues
In August, the state requested to move both trials because the Walla Walla County Fair was scheduled for Sept. 1 to 5. The state argued it would take some time to reorganize the building as a courtroom and that the room would not be ready to go until at least Sept. 17.
The state’s motion said it was “physically impossible to hold this trial on the date set by the court, or likely for the next several months.”
After Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram granted the state’s motions on both cases, defense attorney Nicholas Holce moved to dismiss the charges.
Wolfram denied the motion, and Holce asked the Court of Appeals to address the issue, even though the case had not yet gone to trial.
The commissioner of Division Three of the court granted Holce’s motion, and a three-judge panel found that the delay was in violation of the speedy trial rule.
“Case law has clearly established that when courtroom unavailability or its equivalent is the basis for continuing trial, the record must contain a detailed record of the problem and the efforts made to alleviate it,” the decision states. “We reverse denial of the motions to dismiss and remand both cases with directions to dismiss the charges with prejudice.”
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Gabe Acosta said his office needs to learn from the ruling.
Acosta, who took office in 2023, was not yet prosecuting attorney when the speedy trial violation occurred in 2021.
The "appellate court’s ruling appears to be based on the trial court not making adequate findings for the continuances such as whether there was an alternate location to hold the trial during the pandemic,” Acosta said. “These kinds of rulings and decisions are ones that we have to learn to live with and learn from.
"In future instances like these, our office will have to make a point of preparing optional findings of facts and conclusions of law for the trial judge to rely on in making a ruling and then present it to the court at a subsequent hearing where both parties are present and can argue for and against the proposed optional grounds.”
