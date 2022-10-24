A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against the 17-year-old Walla Walla driver in a crash that killed a 14-year-old Walla Walla High School freshman.
According to court documents, Walla Walla County prosecutors moved to dismiss the case, noting “the State may be unable to prove all elements of the charged crime beyond a reasonable doubt.”
The charges were dropped without prejudice, meaning the state is allowed to refile should prosecutors get new evidence.
The driver had been charged in juvenile court with vehicular homicide.
The 17-year-old girl was driving when passenger Zaley Blocklinger was killed Saturday, Oct. 8, when the car she was driving left the road and rolled over near Foster and Reser roads, east of Walla Walla
According to court documents, the driver called 911 to report the crash and that Blocklinger was trapped under the car, a 2002 BMW 325.
Blocklinger, who was thrown from the car and pinned beneath it, died before law enforcement arrived, according to court documents.
