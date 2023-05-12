The criminal proceedings against Jesus C. Delarosa and his wife, Tamara Delarosa, are paused while an appeals court reviews a court decision to remove the couple’s attorney from the case, according to court documents.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson sided with prosecutors’ request that Walla Walla defense attorney William McCool not be allowed to represent the married couple, citing a conflict of interest.
Both defendants have provided written statements to the court indicating that they wish McCool to stay on the case.
Division III of the Washington State Court of Appeals will review the decision.
According to court documents, Jesus Delarosa is accused of sexually abusing four children under the age of 18 from 2004 to 2016.
Jesus Delarosa, 56, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, second-degree child molestation, third-degree child rape and three counts of third-degree child molestation.
All the alleged victims were children whom he knew, according to court documents.
Tamara Delarosa is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance and witness tampering.
The couple was arrested July 13, 2022, at the Gateway International Bridge at the U.S. border with Mexico in Brownsville, Texas.
The defendants promptly hired McCool to defend them.
In the state’s motion to disqualify McCool, Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney April King argued that the state has offered Tamara Delarosa a plea deal that would result in lesser charges against her, but she would be required to testify against her husband.
The state argues that McCool can’t properly advise her on the state’s offer because he also represents her husband.
Both defendants stated in written documents that they will not be testifying against each other or accepting any offer requiring them to do so.
Tamara Delarosa wrote a handwritten letter stating as much. In it, she said Johnson had mentioned that her previous document was typed on McCool’s letterhead, so she wrote the handwritten one so Johnson would know that she was the one who wrote it.
While they wait for the appellate court to make its decision, the defendants remain in custody at Walla Walla County Jail.
They had both posted bail last year, but that bail was revoked after the two allegedly contacted each other.
Jesus Delarosa was seen dropping off a trailer at the property where his wife was staying, according to court documents.
The two have been in jail since March 20, 2023.
