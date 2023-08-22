The criminal proceedings against Jesus C. Delarosa and his wife, Tamara Delarosa, remain on pause while an appeals court reviews a court decision to remove the couple’s attorney from the case, according to court documents.
Meanwhile, Tamara Delarosa has hired a new attorney.
Walla Walla attorney Jenelle M. Carman-Wagner now represents Tamara Delarosa.
The cases were paused after Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson removed Walla Walla attorney William McCool from representing both defendants, ruling that the husband and wife could have conflicting interests.
County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney April King moved for McCool to be removed because she made a plea offer to Tamara Delarosa that would require her to testify against her husband.
A letter from Tamara Delarosa to Johnson saying she had no intention of testifying against her husband was not enough to convince the judge that conflict wasn’t possible.
In May, the couple requested pre-trial discretionary review of this decision by the Washington State Court of Appeals, and the cases have been on hold since.
The cases are now awaiting review by the commissioner of the appeals court. If the commissioner grants the motion for discretionary review, the court’s three-judge panel will hear the appeal.
The date for oral arguments in front of the court’s commissioner has been delayed multiple times and is currently set for Thursday, Oct. 5.
According to court documents, Jesus Delarosa is accused of sexually abusing four children under the age of 18 from 2004 to 2016.
He is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, second-degree child molestation, third-degree child rape and three counts of third-degree child molestation.
According to court documents, Delarosa knew the victims.
Tamara Delarosa is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance and witness tampering.
