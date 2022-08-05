Milton-Freewater police officers have arrested a 14-year-old boy they suspect in "15 to 20" graffiti cases, MFPD Chief Doug Boedigheimer said in an email.
Because Oregon law does not allow juvenile suspects to be placed in juvenile detention for this offense, the child was released to his mother’s custody pending further investigation, Boedigheimer said.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers observed the boy and recognized him from surveillance video from a graffiti case they were working.
According to Boedigheimer, the boy had a can of black paint on him, as well as a backpack.
Boedigheimer said the backpack was confiscated by officers, but was not opened on the spot while officers waited for a warrant to be issued.
The boy is “is strongly suspected of committing 15 to 20 incidents of defacing property in Milton-Freewater by painting the word ‘SOOK’ on both public and private properties,” Boedigheimer said.
Graffiti has been a big problem in Milton-Freewater this year.
In May, the MFPD arrested three minors and an adult, Harry D. Shaul, 19, of Milton-Freewater, for graffiti. Boedigheimer said at the time the arrests were part of a multi-agency effort between the PD, the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and the Milton-Freewater School District to address the graffiti problem.
Boedigheimer told the U-B in April that a lot of the local graffiti is not gang related.
“Someone sees painting on a wall, and they assume it’s gang related,” he said. “We see an awful lot that isn’t.”