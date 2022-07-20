Authorities have identified the man found dead east of Walla Walla two weeks ago as 24-year-old Miguel Perea Barragan of the Tri-Cities.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office did not provide any additional details, and a specific city of residence was not listed on the news release emailed to area media on Wednesday afternoon, July 20.
The case continues to be under investigation, according to the release. No information on how Perea Barragan died was provided.
“Thank you to everyone for your patience and kindness as our investigators and their partners continue to work toward answers,” the release said.
Deputies were notified around 4:11 p.m. on July 6 that a resident had located the body east of the city. The Sheriff’s Office has not stated where the remains were found.
Sheriff’s Office detectives, deputies and members of the Walla Walla Regional Task Force responded.
The Washington State Patrol Crime Lab assisted the local agencies, and an autopsy was conducted Thursday, July 7, in Spokane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.