The body of an adult male was found at Jefferson Park in Walla Walla on Monday, Aug. 29, at about noon, according to the Walla Walla Police Department.
Police did not identify the man or provide information on how he might have died.
Police Department spokesperson Gunner Fulmer said more details will be released after detectives file their report.
