DAYTON — Benjamin Orozco is awaiting sentencing in connection to a 1996 murder in Dayton, after forgoing a second trial and pleading guilty in December 2022 to second-degree murder and second-degree assault.
This comes after he had his 2019 conviction set aside by a three-judge panel of Washington State Court of Appeals Division III and was granted a new trial.
Orozco, 48, was charged — and originally convicted — of second-degree murder and first-degree assault with a firearm.
The plea down to second-degree assault, instead first-degree, and getting rid of the firearm enhancement, could lesson he sentence, Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said.
“It takes off about 10 years,” Slack said.
Slack said there is still a deadly weapon enhancement on the second-degree murder charge that will add 24 months to the sentence.
Second-degree murder is a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison, while second-degree assault is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
However, in Washington, judges are required to sentence defendants within a standard range, which is determined by the defendant’s criminal history.
Slack said Orozco’s standard range for second-degree murder is 165 to 219 months, plus 24 months for the enhancement.
This comes to 13.75 years to 18.25 years, before the enhancement.
His standard range for the assault charge is 15 to 20 months, which will likely run concurrently with the murder sentence.
Orozco was sentenced to 36 years in prison after his initial trial.
Orozco is accused of shooting Dayton men Lance Terry and David Eaton near downtown Dayton on the night of July 7, 1996. Terry died the next day in the hospital while Eaton suffered wounds on his hands and leg.
Orozco fled to Mexico, where he used his deceased brother’s identity to elude capture, officials said.
He was arrested and extradited to Washington in 2016.
In his initial trial, he claimed the shooting was self-defense. The jury didn’t buy it, taking just over an hour to return with a guilty verdict.
The appeals court overturned the conviction, saying that Slack’s decision to remove a Black woman from the jury pool was discriminatory.
Slack told the U-B that shortly before jury selection he prosecuted the woman for a misdemeanor and didn’t want that to affect her on the jury.
In its decision, the appeals court quoted Slack’s argument to dismiss the juror.
According to the decision, slack said in the first trial, “Your Honor, I’ve prosecuted (this prospective juror) in the past for minor crimes — they weren’t anything major; she’s not a felon, but I have prosecuted her in the past, and also her name has appeared in a number of police reports as associating with people that I believe have been engaged in criminal activity.”
The three-judge panel didn’t have a problem with Slack’s first argument but found the ending problematic.
“Personally prosecuting a prospective juror for minor crimes is a race-neutral justification that supports a prosecutor’s decision to remove that person from the jury,” the decision states.
“Recognizing (prospective) juror 25 from multiple police reports indicates she has ‘prior contact with law enforcement officers’ and ‘a close relationship with people who have been stopped, arrested, or convicted of a crime' … These reasons are historically associated with improper racial discrimination in jury selection. Combining a race-neutral justification with a presumptively invalid one is not ‘race neutral.’ We conclude that the state failed to rebut the presumption that its peremptory strike was not for a discriminatory purpose.”
The chief judge of the appeals court stressed that this did not mean the appellate court believed Orosco to be innocent.
“We reverse his convictions for reasons not related to guilt, but to the integrity of the trial process.” Chief Judge Rebecca L. Pennell wrote in a concurring opinion.
Because of capacity and security issues at the Columbia County Jail, Orozco is being held at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla pending sentencing.
No date has been set for his sentencing hearing, as the Washington Department of Corrections conducts a pre-sentencing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.