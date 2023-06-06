Almost 27 years after Dayton resident Lance Terry was killed near downtown, the man who shot him has been sentenced for the murder.
Benjamin Orozco, 49, was sentenced to 18 years and eight months in prison for second-degree murder in Terry’s July 7, 1996, death.
The normal standard range for second-degree murder for someone with Orozco’s criminal history is 13 years and eight months to 18 years and four months in prison, Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said in February.
Columbia County Superior Court Judge Brooke Burns sentenced Orozco to 16 years and eight months in prison.
However, Orazco’s 2022 plea deal included a deadly weapon enhancement, which added two extra mandatory years to the sentence.
A sentence with an enhancement extends the standard range, allowing for a sentence greater than the normal range.
The road to Orozco’s sentencing, and the end of this case, has been a long one for the family of the victim. A fact that Slack said encouraged him to offer Orozco a deal so the case could be closed.
Orozco is accused of shooting Terry and Dayton resident David Eaton near downtown Dayton in 1996.
Terry died the next day in the hospital while Eaton suffered wounds on his hands and leg.
Orozco fled to Mexico, where he used his deceased brother’s identity to elude capture, officials said.
He was arrested and extradited to Washington in 2016.
In his initial trial, he claimed the shooting was self-defense. The jury didn’t buy it, taking just over an hour to return with a guilty verdict.
However, this verdict would not stand.
The Washington State Court of Appeals overturned the conviction, saying that Slack’s decision to remove a Black woman from the jury pool was discriminatory.
Slack told the U-B that shortly before jury selection he prosecuted the woman for a misdemeanor and didn’t want that to affect her on the jury.
According to transcripts, Slack argued, “I’ve prosecuted (this prospective juror) in the past for minor crimes — they weren’t anything major; she’s not a felon, but I have prosecuted her in the past, and also her name has appeared in a number of police reports as associating with people that I believe have been engaged in criminal activity.”
The appeals court was OK with the first part of his argument, but not the second.
The three-judge panel wrote, “Personally prosecuting a prospective juror for minor crimes is a race-neutral justification that supports a prosecutor’s decision to remove that person from the jury ... Recognizing (prospective) juror 25 from multiple police reports indicates she has ‘prior contact with law enforcement officers’ and ‘a close relationship with people who have been stopped, arrested, or convicted of a crime' … These reasons are historically associated with improper racial discrimination in jury selection.”
The court overturned the conviction.
“Combining a race-neutral justification with a presumptively invalid one is not ‘race neutral.’ We conclude that the state failed to rebut the presumption that its peremptory strike was not for a discriminatory purpose,” the decision stated.
Though both sides prepared for a second trial, Orozco took Slack’s offer and pleaded guilty in December 2022.
Walla Walla attorney Nicholas Holce, one of Orozco’s lawyers, said the court is still determining how much credit for time served Orozco should be granted. Holce said the defense is motioning to include time Orozco spent in jail in Mexico while he awaited extradition to Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.