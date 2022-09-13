A man accused of assaulting a police officer during a DUI investigation Monday, Sept. 12, has had his bail set at $50,000.
Austin T. Hill, 24, of Walla Walla, was in court Tuesday for his first appearance.
Although he was arrested under investigation of eluding law enforcement, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, third-degree assault of a law enforcement officer and driving while intoxicated, formal charges have yet to be filed by the prosecuting attorney’s office.
According to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department, officers responded to the area of Garrison and Commercial streets after a report from a person who saw a man, later identified as Hill, passed out in a vehicle.
When observers tried contacting Hill, Hill allegedly sped away.
When officers caught up with Hill at a convenience store on East Alder Street, he was allegedly in his vehicle using an illegal drug and refused to obey officers’ commands, according to the WWPD release.
The release states that as an officer was trying to remove Hill from the vehicle, Hill fought with him and was able to drive off.
During the ensuing pursuit, Hill lost two tires and was driving on just rims. He finally stopped his vehicle and was arrested without further incident, according to the WWPD.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle M. Mulhern mentioned a prior DUI conviction of Hill’s in arguing for bail.
According to court documents, Hill pleaded guilty in October, 2021 to one count of driving under the influence and one count of possession of a controlled substance in connection to a April 2021 incident. Hill is still on probation for that case.
Hill was still listed on the Walla Walla County Jail roster as of Tuesday afternoon. He is represented by Walla Walla attorney Robin Olson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.