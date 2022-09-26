Bail was lowered Thursday, Sept. 22, from $1 million to $500,000 for a man charged in Walla Walla County Superior Court with first-degree murder.
David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick, was back in court two days after his first appearance, when his bail was originally set.
Delgado is accused of killing 56-year-old Edward Torres Aguilar Monday, Sept. 19.
Delgado’s attorney, Rachel Cortez of Walla Walla, reserved her bail arguments at Tuesday’s hearing until after she could speak with her client.
At Thursday’s follow-up hearing, she asked Judge Brandon L. Johnson to lower the amount, originally set by Judge Pro Tem Robin Olson, to $100,000.
Cortez argued that $1 million was far more than Delgado would ever be able to afford, adding that his chance to post even the $100,000 was slim.
Cortez argued that Delgado’s lack of a violent criminal history justified a lower bail amount.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Stevenson argued against any reduction in bail, saying that it isn’t Delgado’s past actions, but his present actions, that concerned her.
“Bail is not meant to be punitive,” Cortez argued.
Johnson said that state law requires him to consider Delgado’s financial ability to pay, and decided to reduce bail, but only to $500,000, with no reduced cash equivalent allowed.
Delgado is due back in court Oct. 3 for his arraignment.
First-degree murder is a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Officers responded Monday, Sept. 19, to the 400 block of South First Avenue after a report of an unconscious man not breathing.
When they arrived, they found Torres Aguilar dead with apparent stab wounds to his upper torso. He also had facial injuries.
The probable cause affidavit shows that police contacted Delgado after witnesses at the scene said Torres Aguilar was seen alive with Delgado at about 4 p.m. the day before the alleged murder.
Witnesses also said Delgado was often seen at Torres Aguilar’s home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.