An attempted armed robbery involving two shots fired on Friday, Feb. 17, resulted in the arrest of two 18-year-olds and caused three Walla Walla public schools to briefly lock down.
No one was hurt in the shooting and the schools reopened within 15 to 20 minutes.
The attempted armed robbery was in the 400 block of Sprague Avenue, about half a mile from Garrison Middle School and a little more than a quarter mile from Lincoln High School.
Those two schools were locked down about 8:45 a.m. and reopened about 9 a.m.
Later, the vehicle used by the suspects was located at Walla Walla High School. That school was locked down at 11:20 a.m. for about 10 minutes.
According to police, the robbery occurred a little before 8:35 a.m. when a 41-year-old man was confronted in his house, allegedly by two 18-year-old men whom he knew.
The man later identified the two suspects to police as Ivan Gonzalez and Antonio Corona, both of Walla Walla.
He said one of the suspects showed a firearm, police said.
Police have not shared which suspect is accused of pulling a gun. The victim reported to police that he chased the suspects out of his house.
Police said that once outside, the suspect with the gun fired two shots into the house. No one was hit.
Corona is a Walla Walla High School student. When police saw the vehicle in the Wa-Hi parking lot, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ian Edwards, the Wa-Hi school resource office, placed the high school on lockdown.
According to the police news release, Gonzalez, who police say is not a Wa-Hi student, was in the vehicle and fled on foot as officers approached. He was arrested off campus. Corona was arrested at Wa-Hi while participating in school activities.
Both were arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and attempted armed robbery.
A third suspect, a minor, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accomplice to first-degree assault and to attempted armed robbery.
All three suspects are awaiting formal charges by the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
