Suspects allegedly connected to a graffiti spree that has plagued Milton-Freewater for most of 2022 have been caught, Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer reported Friday, May 20.
Three teenagers have been referred to juvenile detention, and one adult has been arrested in connection with the graffiti that has been showing up around town almost daily.
The adult arrested, Harry D. Shaul, 19, of Milton-Freewater, was transported to Umatilla County Jail on May 13, Boedigheimer informed the media on Friday. As of May 20, Shaul was no longer listed on the county jail roster.
The investigation was conducted by the Milton-Freewater Police Department and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, with the support of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District. This group effort exemplifies "what can be accomplished when school districts and law enforcement across various agencies work together," the police chief said.
The graffiti does not seem to be gang related, he said, and added that the suspects have not been tied to one of the more alarming instances of graffiti in town — the May 13 discovery of three swastikas found spray-painted on a building near the intersection of Key and Sykes boulevards.
Boedigheimer said that while nothing ties the four suspects to the swastikas, it is “not at this time believed to be an act or indicator of white supremacist presence or activity in Milton-Freewater,” though investigation into those acts of hate-related vandalism is ongoing.
