Walla Walla police arrested a juvenile suspect in connection with an Aug. 15 shooting that left another juvenile injured.
The arrest was made at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 15, but was announced Aug. 28 by the Walla Walla Police Department.
Police said the arrest was made about a mile away from 200 block of Tausick Way, the site of the shooting.
According to an earlier news release, at 4:05 a.m. on Aug. 15, a 911 caller reported that someone shot through their walls and injured a juvenile.
After police arrived and secured the scene, the juvenile victim was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said at the time that evidence indicated the shooting was not a random act.
