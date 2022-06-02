Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Umatilla and southwestern Walla Walla Counties through 530 PM PDT... At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Holdman to near Helix. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Helix, Holdman, Wallula, Touchet and Lowden. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH