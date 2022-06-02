An armed robbery of a home in the 300 block of North Division Street on Thursday, June 2, sent one woman to the hospital and put Green Park Elementary School on high alert.
At about 11:30 a.m., officers responded the residence after a 911 caller reported that three subjects entered the home, committed a robbery, and left, according to a statement by the Walla Walla Police Department.
No details on what weapons were used or what, if anything, was taken, have been released by the police.
A woman was transported to the Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment. The WWPD has not released her name or the extent of her injuries.
The suspects remain at large.
The WWPD informed The Walla Walla School District that the incident was close to Green Park Elementary School and the school was put on alert.
At 12:51 p.m., parents were sent a message advising that the building would be in secure mode for the rest of the day.
Later, some time before 1:35 p.m., parents received a message from the district that the WWPD had advised the district the school could return to normal operations.
The message also said that student pickup would operate as normal and that no other schools were involved.
Officers searched the area and were unable to find the suspects. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating and, according to the WWPD statement, they believe it was a targeted incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.