The defense rested its case Wednesday, Feb. 1, after Anthony Spada, a Walla Walla firefighter, testified in his child molestation trial.
Spada, 47, took the stand in Walla Walla County Superior Court to deny each allegation made against him.
Spada is charged with first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
The state claims Spada inappropriately touched a 14-year-old minor and showed pornographic content to the juvenile.
Spada emphatically denied each claim.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.
The courtroom was almost full of spectators, many of whom were the defendant’s family, friends and co-workers who came to support him, including some Walla Walla firefighters.
A Walla Walla spokesman said Wednesday that any city employee testifying on Spada’s behalf, or supporting him at the trial, is doing so on their free time and not in any official capacity as a city employee.
Spada’s testimony began about 9 a.m. and finished about 11:30 a.m.
He showed emotion at times, but mostly maintained his composure and repeatedly declared his innocence.
Prosecutor Jennine E. Christensen pressed Spada on certain accusations, but Spada sounded calm and continued to deny each one.
After Spada’s testimony concluded, the defense rested and Christensen began her rebuttal case, re-calling a single witness, who finished testifying right before the court broke for lunch.
Because of a scheduling conflict, the court did not reconvene the trial after lunch.
While Christensen said she thinks her rebuttal case is finished, she said she’ll make that final decision when court reconvenes Thursday, Feb. 2, morning.
If the state does end its rebuttal, closing arguments could occur as early as Thursday morning.
Before Spada took the stand, the defense's case mostly consisted of family members and Spada's co-workers who testified in support of his character.
Among these, two Walla Walla Fire Department captains and a retired firefighter who all appeared Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, on their own behalf and not as representatives of the city.
The three gave very similar testimony because they asked many of the same questions by defense attorney William McCool.
All said they had never heard anything negative about Spada's “reputation of sexual morality.”
Spada was initially placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested March 23, 2022, by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who investigated the case.
He remains officially an employee of the city but is now being paid with his accrued vacation time.
