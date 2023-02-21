Anthony Spada Mistrial Feb. 1, 2023
Defense attorney William McCool talks with Anthony Spada in Judge Brandon Johnson's courtroom on Feb. 1.

 Greg Lehman, Walla Walla Union-Bulletin file

A retrial date for Anthony Spada, a Walla Walla firefighter accused of child rape, is set for April 18.

Spada’s first trial ended in a mistrial on Feb. 7 after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Spada, 47, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court remotely Tuesday, Feb. 21, for the rescheduling hearing in front of Judge Brandon L. Johnson.

According to court rules, Spada’s new trial must start within 90 days of the mistrial.

Johnson first suggested May 22 as the date for the trial, but Spada’s attorney, William McCool, objected, saying that date would be more than 90 days from Feb. 7.

McCool said that at this time his client would not be signing a waiver to delay the trial.

Johnson then suggested April 18, and neither McCool, nor Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Gabe Acosta, speaking Tuesday for the state, objected.

A pre-trial hearing is set for March 29.

Though a plea deal could be reached at any time, or the prosecution could decide not to go forward with a second trial before it starts, the state seems poised to move forward.

Possibly encouraging the state to continue is how close the jury came to convicting Spada during his first trial.

According to a juror who spoke with the U-B, the jury voted 10-2 in favor of convicting Spada in its last ballot before the mistrial. The juror also said that one of the not-guilty voters appeared willing to switch to guilty near the end.

Spada is charged with second-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

