The child rape trial of Anthony Spada was declared a mistrial Tuesday, Feb. 7, after the jury of six men and six women was unable to agree on a verdict.
Spada, 47, is charged with second-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine E. Christensen, the lead prosecutor in the case, said before the decision was made that if a mistrial were declared, the state would retry the case.
Over the lunch break Tuesday, the jury gave a note to the court that its members were at an impasse and that tensions were rising.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson asked the attorneys how they wanted to proceed.
Johnson suggested that he could bring the jurors in and ask them whether they thought they could reach a verdict on any of the four counts.
If not, he said, he could offer assistance on deliberation tactics to identify what was causing disagreement so they could address those points, and then send them back to continue deliberating.
Christensen initially agreed, but defense attorney William McCool disagreed.
McCool said that during his 42 years of trying cases in Walla Walla County, he has never seen a jury take more than 11 hours to reach a verdict.
“It’s fruitless at this point, after 20 hours,” he said.
Christensen said it was worth giving the jury the extra time.
“We thought this case was going to take six to seven days,” she said. “It took a lot longer. This is a tough case.”
Johnson ultimately sided with McCool and declared the trial a mistrial and dismissed the jury with the thanks of the court.
Spada was mostly expressionless as the decision was being made, while audience members were emotional. At least one person seated behind Spada was crying when the mistrial was announced.
As jurors left, they declined to speak to a reporter about their deliberations, citing exhaustion.
“I can’t,” one juror said. “I poured my heart into this, and I’m done.”
Most of the jurors appeared stoic while a few appeared distraught.
No date was determined for when the prosecution would officially announce whether it will retry the case. Christensen said she needed to discuss it with her office and the victim.
Meanwhile, Judge Johnson said the orders of pretrial release for Spada, a Walla Walla firefighter, would remain in place.
Spada has been on pre-trial release with no bail since the day after he was arrested March 23, 2022.
The state’s case accused Spada of sexually assaulting a girl starting when she was about 10 years old.
The state also presented evidence that he showed the girl pornography. The state’s main evidence was the victim's testimony. There was no physical evidence presented.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.
The defense’s case was that the girl made up the story and that the state did not meet its burden of proof.
Had he been convicted, Spada was facing multiple felony penalties. First-degree child molestation and second-degree child rape are Class A felonies with maximum sentences of life in prison. Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Communication with a minor for immoral purposes is a gross misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of a year in jail.