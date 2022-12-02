An 11-year-old Walla Walla girl told police that a man attempted to abduct her Thursday evening, Dec. 1, near the intersection of Ransom and Cottonwood roads, and law enforcement officials are asking people who live in the area to check any surveillance footage they might have.
According to a Walla Walla Police Department news release, the girl described her attacker as a white man about 60 to 70 years old. She said he had a stalky build and short brown hair with blond tips. She said he was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
The girl told police she was walking home about 5:30 p.m. from Prospect Point Elementary School, when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her hair. She said she was able to break free, run to a nearby house and knock on the door.
The man fled, possibly to a dark van that was parked on Cottonwood Road.
Police are asking anyone with any information or relevant surveillance footage to call dispatch at 509-527-1960 and reference case 2022-25423.
