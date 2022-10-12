City of Walla Walla and Umatilla National Forest are planning a controlled fire about 13 miles east of the city this month, according to a news release.
The Tiger Creek prescribed fire project aims to protect the Mill Creek municipal watershed, which is Walla Walla’s main water source, by using controlled fire along its southwest portion to reduce a buildup of fuel for potential wildfires.
The Walla Walla Ranger District is looking for a weather window to begin burnings on 270 acres Oct. 14-24, the release said. Once the prescribed fires have started, they should take two to five days to complete.
“The city values greatly its partnership with the Forest Service in managing the watershed,” Walla Walla Public Works Deputy Director Mike Laughery said in the release. “The city also works closely with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and Oregon Department of Forestry.
“Together with these agencies we are doing all we can to reduce the chance of wildfire in and around the Mill Creek Watershed. The Tiger Creek project is an example of our cooperative efforts.”
Smoke is not expected to reach Walla Walla city limits, though residents along Mill Creek may experience short durations in the evenings and overnights.
Driving through the project areas will be restricted on Forest Service Road 65 and Indian Ridge Trail, and motorists should prepare for temporary road closures of up to two hours.
Frequent low intensity controlled burning is essential for forest health, the release said.
Mill Creek watershed provides nearly 90% of the local community’s water needs and provides habitat for wildlife and fish.
Prescribed fire projects come after years of planning and preparation to reduce excessive brush, shrubs and trees that would otherwise fuel wildfires.
“By using controlled fire on the landscape, we’re protecting communities while restoring and sustaining the land,” Walla Walla Ranger District Fire Management Officer Mike Moore said. “This project is a great example of community partners working together toward that common goal.”
Umatilla National Forest recommends that hunters take caution when entering a recently burned area and be aware of increased hazards — particularly dead or dying trees that remain standing after a fire — that are unstable, especially in high winds.
