The next step in the work being done on Chestnut Street begins this week.
Walla Walla
July 5 to Aug. 29
All day — intersection of East Chestnut Street and South Second Avenue, closed for construction. Detours will be in place. This work is a continuation of work currently in process on Chestnut Street, which is scheduled to be completed Oct. 31.
