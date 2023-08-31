Walla Walla's Pioneer Park is the place to be Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4, for the sixth annual Pickleball in the Park.
The event has 206 players registered to compete, coordinators Ted and Laura Cummings announced, with first day action slated for women's doubles, Sunday for mixed pairs, and Monday for men.
Net proceeds benefit chosen Walla Walla area nonprofits.
Round robin play will set up playoffs with competition scheduled to start each morning at 8 a.m., continuing through the late afternoon.
