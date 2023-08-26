Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the City of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: .71 inches for the month
This August so far: .46 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 24, 2023, are Spring Chinook 53, Steelhead 412.
Data collected by The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 13.22 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 15.59 million gallons per day. Fourth week of August 2022 average water use: 14.93 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of Aug. 18-24, precipitation was 0.20 inches and turf grass in the area used 0.90 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray-type sprinklers two times for 14 minutes and rotortype sprinklers two times for 52 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station. Please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
The average household that irrigates its lawn uses 25,000 gallons per month. Look at your water usage and see how you compare.
Ways to care for your lawn in extreme heat.
• Sharpen mower blades. When grass is cut with sharp mower blades the plant will heal much faster. Mowing with dull blades actually tears the plant tissue rather than cutting it, causing more stress and damage to your grass. Torn grass develops a brown appearance and is more susceptible to disease and stress.
• Don’t bag clippings. If possible, use a mulching mower so clippings can be returned to your lawn. Clippings can actually act as a slow-release fertilizer as they decompose on your lawn and can be quite beneficial to your lawn’s health.
• Avoid Fertilizer. Although fertilizing your lawn might seem like a good idea, it is actually best to avoid it during the hot summer months. In the summer, grass consumes more energy than they produce. Fertilizer actually promotes growth which causes the grass to consume even more energy which causes more stress on your already taxed lawn. It’s best to fertilize in the fall as part of your winter lawn prep.
• Minimize traffic. Foot traffic on already stressed grass can beat down the blades which prevents them from springing back. Try to avoid foot traffic on your lawn, if possible. You may consider laying down stepping stones to help people avoid walking on your grass.
Contact the City of Walla Walla Water Division at 509-527-4380 if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.