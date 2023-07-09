Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last July: .11 inches for the month
This July so far: .00 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of July 7, 2023, are Spring Chinook, 53; Steelhead, 412.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.64 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 14.81 million gallons per day. First week of July 2022 average water use: 15.59 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of June 30 to July 6, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.53 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 15 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 58 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
• Most people in North America use 50 to 70 gallons of water indoors each day and about the same outdoors depending on the season.
• Think of baths as an occasional treat and stick to showers. The average bath uses 35 to 50 gallons of water, whereas a 10-minute shower with a low-flow showerhead only uses 25 gallons.
• Indoors ¾ of all water is used in the bathroom.
• In the average home, the toilet accounts for 28% of water use.
• Running a sprinkler for two hours can use up to 500 gallons of water.
• As much as 150 gallons of water can be saved when washing a car by turning off the hose between rinses.
• Washing a sidewalk or driveway with a hose uses about 50 gallons of water every five minutes.
