Facts and tips on water usage and conservation are presented weekly by the city of Walla Walla, in partnership with Walla Walla Community College and the Union-Bulletin.
Precipitation and moisture
Last August: .71 inches for the month
This August so far: .26 inches
Chinook salmon return numbers
Fish numbers in the Walla Walla River counted at Nursery Street Bridge in Milton-Freewater, as of Aug. 17, 2023, are Spring Chinook, 53; Steelhead, 412.
Data collected by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Department of Natural Resources; funding provided by Bonneville Power Administration.
Water usage
This week’s average water use by all city customers: 15.59 million gallons per day. Last week’s average water use: 13.58 million gallons per day. Third week of August 2022 average water use: 15.01 million gallons per day.
Water use guidelines
For the week of Aug. 11 – Aug. 17, precipitation was 0.00 inches and turf grass in the area used 1.31 inches of moisture, according to WSU AgWeathernet data. Home irrigators should have run spray type sprinklers 4 times for 13 minutes and rotor type sprinklers 4 times for 49 minutes. Calculations are based on average precipitation rates at the Walla Walla Community College weather station, please adjust for local conditions.
Yard care and water savings tips
Ways to care for your lawn in extreme heat.
• Don’t cut too short — Cutting your grass short limits your plants’ ability to produce energy for growth. When grass is cut to a proper height, it develops stronger roots that allow for more support and make them more tolerant of stress.
• Stick to the ⅓ rule — When cutting your grass in the heat, try to stick to the ⅓ Rule: Never remove more than ⅓ of grass height at one time. By sticking to this rule, your lawn is kept cooler because less plant tissue is removed. This allows your lawn to thrive and avoid stress.
• Limit watering — In general, grass manages better when soil is on the dry side rather than wet. When soil is consistently wet, it can cause many problems for both the plants and soil organisms. Wet soil deprives plant roots of oxygen and makes them more susceptible to disease. Try to avoid watering daily. Lawns only need 1 inch of water per week including rainfall. Try to water deeply and infrequently. Watering deeply means wetting the entire root zone. Water infrequently means only watering when the grass is dry. Try to water early in the morning when your lawn can get the full benefit of hydration before the sun drives it out by mid-day. Watering in the evening leaves the water standing overnight with nothing to dry it up which can lead to mold and fungus.
• Don’t mow in a drought — Try to avoid mowing during the stress of a drought. Lawns have limited capabilities to recover from mowing during drought, and it can actually cause even more damage. During a drought, try to mow after a rainfall or after an irrigation day. Try to resist mowing while the grass is still wet to avoid clumping.
