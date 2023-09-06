Walla Walla's sixth annual Pickleball at the Park took place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4, at Pioneer Park.
The event had 167 players from around the Pacific Northwest, as well as Arizona.
Net proceeds are to be gifted to chosen local area nonprofits, the Christian Aid Center, the Blue Mountain Action Council and the Millcreek Sportsplex pickleball court project.
