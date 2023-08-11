Sherwood Trust has set a Sept. 6 deadline to submit qualified impact grant inquiries.
Letters of interest to be considered for funding are due Sept. 6 and the grants will be awarded in November, according to a release.
Applicants that qualify are nonprofit and government agencies in Walla Walla and Columbia counties and Milton-Freewater that have not received Sherwood Trust funding since 2018.
Sherwood Trust 2023 grant guidelines, available at sherwoodtrust.org, include important information about eligibility and evaluation.
Before submitting online letters of intent for grant consideration, interested applicants may review grant guidelines at bit.ly/3Yo12IQ and reach out to Brian Hunt at Brian@sherwoodtrust.org or 509-956-8165.
The grants support projects or initiatives that advance Sherwood Trust’s mission of everyone in the Walla Walla Valley having a sense of belonging and contributing to a thriving region, according to the release. The grants are for up to $15,000.
This year’s program is focused on qualified organizations that have not received funding in the last five years.
This supports Sherwood Trust’s intention to build more relationships and learn from more organizations whose work aligns with Sherwood Trust’s mission.
