Retirement can be an ordeal or an adventure.
Depends on how you view life.
If you’re a boomer like me, you’re rolling in dough, a thin layer, enough to make a pepperoni pizza. With one pepperoni.
Frugal tip: Make pizza at home. Just be careful of exploding tomatoes.
The kids who followed us — Generation X, Millennials, Generation Z — somehow think baby boomers are filthy rich. By comparison maybe they are “rich.” Some boomers, the lucky devils, own their own homes. Some boomers have even paid off most of their college debt.
However, many boomers — facing rising rent, car and food prices — are not rich at all. We are on fixed incomes. To gas up the car, especially now with Washington state’s prices being highest in the nation, thanks to the new climate tax, we have to relearn the art of frugality.
We have excellent role models: our parents. The silent generation grew up in the Great Depression, when pizza crust was even thinner.
Many of our parents were masters of frugality. They passed along tips — for example, making a bar of soap last a year while shared by a family of nine. Or eating leftovers in strange and arresting combinations — Spam Jell-O with macaroni and green beans anyone?
As a recently retired boomer, I have by necessity taken up a new hobby, frugality.
Here are some tips I’ve learned so far.
• Look for free stuff.
Gyms — while providing camaraderie with fellow sufferers — cost money. So for me exercise is a DIY (do-it-yourself) project. My inspiration is a boomer, 76, who called the other day to get a hiking trail description. She walks five miles a day, rain or shine. If she can do it, as one of the oldest boomers, I can do it, too.
• Drink water, not soda pop.
Drinking water cuts sugar consumption. That’s important because the average American consumes enough sugar each year to construct a sugar cube the size of a Lincoln Continental.
• Cancel unused subscriptions and memberships.
If you don’t use it, lose it.
• Make your own coffee.
Fewer trips to the coffee hut can save loads of money. Your own brew may float a horseshoe, but consider the savings.
• Keep your hands clean.
Avoiding health care emergencies means big savings. You’ll also save haggling with insurance companies, and hours wasted on the phone listening to the elevator music version of “Hotel California.”
• Wash clothes in cold water.
Wonder, my wife, would argue that savings are minimal and warm water makes for cleaner clothes. She may be right. OK, she is always right. I still might sneak in a load from time to time to save a dime.
• Turn off lights in unused rooms.
My dad, the Drill Sergeant, hair Brylcreemed, would march around the house turning off unused lights and lecture the “soldiers” that “money doesn’t grow on trees.”
• Turn down the heat.
The official uniform of the cold war is sweaters.
• Use less soap and toothpaste.
We’re not suggesting turning yourself into a hermit circled by flies. You can cut back on toothpaste consumption and still have a nice smile. You can cut back on soap and still wash thoroughly enough so you won’t draw dirty looks at the dollar store.
• Exchange cards at the store.
Enjoy a poignant moment with your significant other in aisle nine. Then put the cards back on the rack.
Look for more frugal tips online. Like old age, frugality is not for sissies. Make it an adventure. And if you get really desperate for money, look under the couch cushions.
