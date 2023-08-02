In Dayton, smiles were bright on Tuesday, Aug. 1, as Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies handed out life jackets to children to make summer water activities safer.
Meanwhile, about 30 miles away, at least one Walla Walla police officer ate a Dilly Bar ice cream treat while chatting with a child who did the same.
Local departments joined agencies nationwide to celebrate National Night Out, an annual event that sees law enforcement officers — and other service organizations — mingling with members of the community, especially children.
In Walla Walla, the event was organized by Nikki Raver, the Walla Walla Police Department’s new crime prevention coordinator.
This was Raver’s first year coordinating the event, taking over the duty from former crime prevention coordinator Vicki Ruley, who retired last year.
Though new to the position, Raver is not new to the WWPD, having served in the records department for several years.
So, she has seen several successful National Nights Outs.
“I have been here for seven years now,” she said. “So, I have seen the event before. I have seen how the entire community comes out … Working with Vicki Ruley last year and seeing how she runs everything was very helpful.”
She said she’s glad her new role involves organizing the communitywide event.
“National Night Out really enhances and builds that relationship between our community and our law enforcement,” Raver said. “And it’s nice to be able to bring law enforcement and our community together under positive circumstances. It just meant a lot to me to have so many people show up.”
Registration was not required to attend, but people who did register in Walla Walla were offered free pizza and ice cream from Dominos and Dairy Queen.
Attendees in Dayton received hot dogs.
Raver said there were 1,236 registered attendees in Walla Walla, and more than 1,600 slices of pizza were handed out.
“You didn’t have to register to visit all the booths and do all the fun things,” Raver said.
Like at many community events, several venders flooded Pioneer Park with stands. Unlike most events, however, none of the venders charged money for anything.
“We had 36 vendors attend the event,” she said. “And the great part is that everything is free. No one who attended the event had to pay for anything. Everything was free.”
Children who attended in Walla Walla entered to win one of 84 backpacks stuffed with school supplies.
In Dayton, members of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office offered life jackets to all children who wanted one.
Both events had emergency vehicles on display and had other service organizations on hand sharing with their communities information about the services they offered.
"It was a lot of fun," Raver said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.