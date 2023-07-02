The Walla Walla Valley lost a luminary when longtime Walla Wallan Darlene Filla’s brilliant light permanently blinked off. She was 87.
Before her death on March 21 at her Kelso, Washington, home, the former director, chief cheerleader and avid proponent led local Blue Mountain Chorus of Sweet Adelines singers with a 1,000-watt smile, twinkling eyes and a warm, inclusive mentorship.
They entertained innumerable audiences around the Walla Walla Valley over the years.
Walla Wallan Kevin Loomer will officiate during a memorial gathering at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 in the Cordiner Hall Foyer on the Whitman College campus, 46 S Park St.
Loomer had guest starred several times for chorus productions.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America.
Blue Mountain Chorus singers saluted Filla and nearly 50 years of friendship and harmony while rendezvousing for a final time on April 21 at the Institute for Enology & Viticulture at Walla Walla Community College.
Chorus singer Jenny Miles told the Union-Bulletin in 2022 that “We have been fortunate to have wonderful directors and coaches through those years.
“Most notable is our retired, longtime director, mentor and friend, Darlene Filla. Our performances in the community were the better for her expertise in women’s barbershop and imagination in creating and producing our shows,” Miles said.
Remembered well
“I had the privilege of knowing and working with Darlene in her later years with the chorus,” said Vanessa Leamy Steppe, now of Federal Way, Washington.
“She poured countless hours into training me, coaching my direction and loving me like I was in her family. She helped me to be a better co-director — from about 2015-2018 — and eventually passed the torch for me to be the director of her beloved chorus.”
Steppe directed the chorus from 2018-July 2019 when she moved away. She said Filla greatly influenced her musical training and demonstrated how to be a better human being.
“Her dedication to her family and chorus family was second to none. She loved everyone and has left a legacy of her love, devotion to family and music.”
A nurse at the VA Puget Sound Health Care System, Steppe is carrying on the barbershop tradition by singing tenor in the Jet Cities Chorus in Federal Way, which she joined this year.
Upon first meeting Miles, Filla typically inquired if she could sing.
“I arrived at the chorus by way of other members, but so enjoyed the harmonies and meeting women of such diverse backgrounds that I was hooked despite coming from a rock ’n’ roll background,” Miles said recently.
Through the years Filla was an established, knowledgeable director, always willing to give time, energy and talents to help individuals, sections or quartets to make finished performances the best they could be, Miles said.
“Her creativity and vision for shows were on point for our audiences. She was able to encourage anyone to do just about anything to help with whatever show or project was upcoming. And she did it all with a smile and a confidence that it could and would be done,” Miles said.
“She was always available to me for a friendly chat, or for talking over some aspect for the chorus, or for coaching (local women’s barbershop quartet) Blueprint.
“She loved everyone in the chorus, and the chorus loved her back. Sweet Adelines was a huge part of her life alongside her family. She did indeed embody the spirit of the Sweet Adelines organization and did not hesitate to share her experiences with others,” Miles said.
Definitely impacted by COVID-19, after a 48-year run of barbershop performances the group shuttered in mid-2022 when it lost its charter for lack of a director and minimum number of members.
Miles expressed deep gratitude to the many fans and audiences who enjoyed chorus performances at Whitman’s Cordiner Hall, the Elks Lodge and in Waitsburg and Dayton.
“Without (Darlene), our journey would not have been as rich and memorable,” Miles said.
“I wish that I could have been at the final gathering of the chorus,” Filla’s daughter and fellow singer Stacey Gustafson emailed. “I’m sure it was wonderful and filled with laughter and song, just like every Monday rehearsal, every dance room rehearsal, every community performance, every show at the fabulous Cordiner Hall and every contest,” Gustafson said.
“We have loved each other and loved our music. What a gift we shared for so many years.”
Gustafson and her family attended Filla’s burial on April 21, the same day as the chorus party.
“It was rainy over here, which somehow felt appropriate,” she said. Everyone clustered under umbrellas to stay warm and dry.
“Mom would have loved this physical closeness of her family and friends.”
Despite the precipitation, “It was a very beautiful service, overflowing with words of love for a truly beautiful woman,” Gustafson said.
“We absolutely felt her presence and I have no doubt that she was present for the celebration that you were having in Walla Walla,” she emailed chorus members.
Filla’s ashes were placed in a niche with her mother along with a pouch holding a large crystal heart and four smaller hearts that represent Filla and her children. Another pouch added 14 hearts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Yet another heart represents the Blue Mountain Chorus, “because you are all as much a part of her family as we are,” Gustafson said. “She was an only child who had the loving gift of so many sisters.”
Filla welcomed bass singer Lara Schnick into the chorus in 2015. The group toured area nursing homes and she learned about aspects unique to barbershop harmony.
“Miss you, Darlene Filla, though I'm certain you're enjoying singing on your birthday in heaven,” Schnick posted in March on Facebook.
Filla coached singers to be animated and upbeat while singing and performing choreographed numbers.
Schnick said Filla encouraged her “to be both more facially expressive and to conquer my social anxiety attending my first competition; but, most of all, thank you for the personal chats sprinkled with godly wisdom, prayer, grace and bits of wry humor. I'm so looking forward to seeing you and singing with you again one day.”
A life full of love
Filla was five days shy of her 88th birthday, Gustafson said. Filla was born March 26, 1934, in Virginia, Minnesota, to Florence Jacobson and Joseph Dellago. She lived her first years with aunts and uncles while her mother sought treatment in a tuberculosis sanatorium.
She grew up in Kelso, Washington, graduated from Kelso High School and attended Lower Columbia College.
She was married to and divorced from Richard Novak and later to forever friend Bill Filla.
She and her family moved to Walla Walla in 1972. She served 20 years as assistant director of communications at Whitman. In retirement, she managed the Center for Sharing Import Shop, worked at Banner Bank and fulfilled a childhood dream to work with flowers at Susie's Flowers with friend Sue Kinzer.
Gustafson echoed fellow singers, noting Sweet Adelines was her mother’s passion. Filla joined a chorus in 1961 in Longview, Washington. She and friend Wilma Schmerer chartered Blue Mountain Chorus of Walla Walla in 1972.
“The chorus held annual shows, most often at Cordiner Hall. They involved dozens of talented local performers, singers, dancers, instrumentalists and one year, even the Wa-Hi Marching Band. These shows were supported and loved by the Walla Walla community,” Gustafson said.
In annual Sweet Adelines International competitions the chorus received many awards as a small chorus.
Filla held a variety of positions within the international Sweet Adelines organization, serving on regional and international administration teams. “She had countless opportunities for musical education in which she would be either the student or the teacher,” Gustafson said.
Filla sang for 18 years in Doubletake with Gustafson and friends Jan Corn and Judy Hicks, and for a time with Jennifer Northam.
“Darlene loved her chorus and the Sweet Adelines organization and wanted to share this love. Everyone that knows her knows that the first words she would speak to every woman she met in every grocery line or doctor's office was,’ Do you like to sing?’” Gustafson said.
She also loved the Lord. From 1996 until she moved away in 2020, Filla welcomed women into her home for Tuesday morning fellowship and Bible study, music and much laughter.
Filla and dear friend Linda Cunnington also had a music ministry at Quail Run Retirement Center, where they set up a keyboard and sang hymns and oldies with residents.
Filla received the first Woman of the Year Award in 2008 from women’s philanthropic group Soroptimist International of Walla Walla Valley.
Her family includes her four children, Gustafson, Kim Lovingfoss, Michael Novak and Nancy Hatch; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In remembrance, Gustafson said, “please be constantly kind to all and keep a song in your heart.”
