A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Walla Walla residents Ron and Judy Rooks join their son Kenneth, a College Place High School alumnus (Class of 2018) who bested the 2023 U.S. steeplechase July 8, over in Central Europe (Budapest, Hungary) for the World Championships starting Aug. 19.
Alice Miller, of Utah, Judy's sister started the fundraiser.
"Kenneth could easily be an Olympic runner next year. But right now, we need to get his parents to Budapest.," Miller states on the GoFundMe page. "We are asking for your help as he goes to represent the USA."
To make a contribution, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/send-kenneth-rooks-parents-to-see-him-run
While at College Place High School, Rooks won three State titles: two in cross country (2015, 2017) sandwiched around his spring track victory as a junior in the 1,600-meter event.
This year has already seen Rooks, as a junior at Brigham Young University, win the NCAA steeplechase a month before capturing the U.S. title with an unbelievable comeback.
Rooks had been in the middle of the pack during the second of eight laps, when a stutter by the runner just ahead of him at one of the hurdles resulted in the Walla Walla native mistiming his jump and tumbling to the track while getting passed by everyone bringing up the rear.
But still having six laps to go helped Rooks inch his way back into contention before he eventually passed the top three with a thrilling sprint from the final water jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.