Out of sight, out of mind, right?
The reality is that your trash doesn't actually disappear once the garbage truck takes it.
Your trash is still around — and in a lot of cases, will continue to take up space for a while longer. But if you are in the city of Walla Walla, it becomes the property of the Public Works Department and Solid Waste Supervisor David Jensen.
Here's a Q&A with Jensen, who started as a temporary sanitation operator for Walla Walla in 2007 and found the field "very interesting."
What's it been like supervising Walla Walla solid waste?
It can be a very challenging and also rewarding position. The landfill and sanitation crews work very well together, and it shows in their outstanding performance. Both solid waste crews have adapted well to the consistent changes that are happening.
Sanitation routes continue to grow, solid waste equipment is consistently changing ...
Waste generation continues to rise worldwide. Solid waste leaders will have to continue to improve our current processes to maintain this. I look forward to being a part of the team that is working on this in the future.
My goal from the start was to build a strong, trusting culture with the solid waste crews. A quote from one of Stephen Covey‘s books, "The Speed of Trust," sums it up for me: “Leadership is getting results in a way that inspires trust.”
One of the best parts of being a solid waste supervisor for the city is the people I work with. We set goals and worked through challenges to achieve results together.
What got you into municipal waste management?
I grew up in the Waitsburg area and left a few times for different careers — the U.S. Navy and Boeing as an aircraft electrician, to name a couple. I have always returned to this area. My family and I thoroughly enjoy everything about the Walla Walla Valley.
I started in 2007 as a temporary sanitation operator with the city of Walla Walla collecting and processing residential recycling. After I started, I found the solid waste industry very interesting.
Learning where everything went after it was placed in the recycling bin and garbage containers kept my interest. There was a lot of discussion with city leaders and Ecology on how to improve on current processes.
Some of the discussions were about how to improve recycling and receive cleaner material, steps to achieve zero waste, and running equipment on CNG (compressed natural gas), DME (dimethyl ether) and refuse-derived fuel.
I became a full-time sanitation operator in 2008 and then was promoted to the sanitation lead in 2013. I was promoted to the solid waste supervisor position in 2014 working with the landfill and sanitation.
What is your outlook for Walla Walla solid waste in future years?
To continue to get better on how we handle and process solid waste. Some examples might be creating a bioreactive landfill, diverting organics to an anaerobic digester, (utilizing) more equipment that uses alternative fuels that are sustainable, expansion of our compost facility. ...
I am confident then whatever the city teams decide will be the best path forward for the future, it will benefit human health and the environment.
What have been some of the biggest challenges you and your department have faced or currently face?
I believe some of the biggest challenges we face are unfunded mandates.
The state House bills and Senate bills that pass for solid waste have great intentions, but often do not provide a path on how to achieve these goals. For example, House Bill 1799 dealing with organics diversion. I think it's a great idea and the way of the future, but it will take us some time to plan and fund these directives.
Other challenges that both sanitation and the landfill encounter is hazardous and dangerous waste showing up in the waste stream. For example, lithium-ion batteries, fluorescent tubes and lights that contain mercury, different types of herbicides and pesticides and medical waste.
All of these items cause a risk to human health and the environment. My advice would be if you're unsure if something can be thrown in the garbage, give us a call.
Supply chain issues have definitely been challenging also. Some equipment has been over a year late being delivered.
How would you grade the Walla Walla community with its residential and commercial waste?
I would grade Walla Walla at an 8 out of 10. In my experience, the residents and business owners have been great to work with over the years.
The one area that we all need to improve on is recycling. There are constant changes being made on what is recyclable and what is not. It's been challenging for the city to keep up with the messaging for this, but we continue to work on getting better at it.
I know sometimes it gets confusing for people to understand what should go in the recycling bin, so they throw it in there figuring it'll get sorted out down the line. That can lead to entire bales of recycling being labeled as contaminated and not even processed.
I would like to see a higher participation rate and a cleaner recyclable product in the future.
