In Walla Walla, the police department has an advocate for sexual and domestic abuse victims.
That advocate is Chalese Rabidue, and her job is to support the victim during every step of the legal process.
She spoke about some of the difficulties and rewards about her job in this week’s Community Q&A.
What brought you to the Walla Walla Valley?
I moved to Walla Walla in 1997. I was 22 years old and had just accepted my job here at the Walla Walla Police Department. I graduated from Odessa High School. After graduation with my degree in Child, Consumer and Family Studies at Washington State University, I moved to Vancouver, Wash., and worked in a girls group home, taught pre-school, and answered crisis calls at the YWCA domestic violence shelter. I was exploring jobs closer to home and applied for the Domestic Violence Services Officer position at the Walla Walla Police Department. A couple years later I completed my master's in social work degree at Walla Walla University.
What do you do?
I believe our department was the first law enforcement agency in the state to hire a social worker. I work out of the Detective Unit. I advocate for victims of crimes, mostly domestic violence and sexual assault victims. I review police reports, contact victims, create safety plans, fill out protection orders, escort clients to court hearings, assess victims' needs and refer them to our local resources and a whole lot more. Every day is different. Some days are harder than others emotionally. I think the most important part of my job is fostering my relationships with my clients, so they feel comfortable coming back to me for help as they navigate through their crisis. Getting out of a relationship with a perpetrator is a process, not an event. I also value my relationships with other professionals in our community. Having those partnerships, makes it easier to connect my clients with resources.
What is something you love about your job?
I love my clients. I have helped so many women here in the Valley over the past 26 years. While some continue to struggle with abusing partners, I believe that most of my clients leave their abusive partners and move on to happy, healthy relationships. I love my coworkers. I like the collaboration with all the agencies we work with to put a criminal case together and hold perpetrators accountable for their actions. Although, I think it is hard for victims to feel justice from our criminal justice system when the process takes so long from start to finish. Cases often take 18 months to 4 years or longer to resolve.
Why do you advocate?
I believe that when a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault have an advocate in the aftermath of an assault, they can receive more helpful information, referrals, and services and experience. They also have less secondary trauma or revictimization by the legal system, and fare better in the long run.
What still surprises you about your job?
I’m still surprised that people continue to hit people they love. I don’t understand the need for power and control over your loved ones. I think it should be simple — don't hit. I wish people would make a different choice. I do believe domestic violence is a choice, so choose not to hit. Don’t hit your partner, your children, or your pets.
What are some other ways you address domestic abuse?
I work with the Walla Walla Police Foundation to raise money specifically for domestic violence. We will be collaborating again with the Walla Walla Fair during the Demolition Derby to promote awareness about domestic violence and collect cash donations. I do a lot of public speaking in our community to bring awareness to our citizens about domestic violence and sexual assault. I think it is important to educate our community because they are our potential jurors for our criminal cases. We are also creating soft interview rooms in our police department. Creating a space that is comfortable rather than stark allows our victims of crime to feel physically and emotionally safe and that can have a significant impact on the interview process.
Do you have anything coming up?
We will host a training for every law enforcement officer and deputy in Walla Walla and College Place on strangulation in October. We are excited to bring Casey Gwinn and Gael Strack from the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention to Walla Walla to train all of us. Strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence and sexual assault. When domestic violence perpetrators choke (strangle) their victims, it is likely that they are strangling their children, too. Strangulation is the ultimate form of power and control. Perpetrators are sending the message that they can choose to kill their victims. When a victim is strangled just once, her chance of death increases 750%. This training will help our officers recognize when a victim has been strangled, which will increase victim safety and increase perpetrators accountability. Washington state recently passed a law that will allow strangulation victims to go to the hospital and get a forensic exam performed for free. In the past, these exams were only offered to sexual assault victims who came to the Emergency Department for a sexual assault forensic exam, or what many people refer to as a rape kit.
What do statistics look like in Walla Walla for domestic violence?
Area law enforcement responds to 1,650 domestic violence calls for service a year. We average 4.5 calls a day. Statistically 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence. Often women do not tell anybody that they are experiencing domestic violence in their home. These secrets are kept for years.
