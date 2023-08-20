You’re retired. After 40-plus years of working your fingers to the bone, you’ve punched the clock for the final time — with only marginal damage to your fist.
Now you have all the time in the world — and little of the money.
You thought, in retirement, you might jet off to Hawaii or cruise to Alaska. Or try to find a parking space in Leavenworth. See that the world is more than the globe in Mrs. Harkowitz’s fourth-grade classroom at Crooked Creek Elementary School.
But then you look at your bank account. Sad, isn’t it?
What to do?
Master the art of the staycation.
My wife, Wonder, and I had a marvelous staycation this summer for the $5 required to sign up for a TV streaming service. We toured France for four weeks. First, we watched the three-weeklong Tour de France men’s bicycle race, more than 2,100 miles and enough climbing to ride several times up Mount Everest.
Incredible athletes, the riders pedaled through a record-setting heat wave.
We were cool on the couch.
Then we watched the weeklong Tour de France Femmes (women’s) race. By the end even my backside was sore.
The races took us on back roads for thousands of miles from the Basque country (north coast of Spain) to the Alps, past chateaus, castles, vineyards, sunflower fields and herds of curious cows. In small towns along the route, buildings crowded narrow streets and fans in balconies cheered their heroes.
Routes up mountains were thronged with rabid fans leaving barely enough room for the bicyclists. Many fans wore costumes, including one guy from Germany who shows up year after year as the devil, jumping and waving his pitchfork.
About two weeks into the men’s race a surprise arrived on our doorstep. A friend from California had sent assorted cheeses, blackberry jalapeno jam, stone mustard and sea salt-topped caramel bites to spice up our staycation.
And my idea of a good gift is painting a rock.
With the price of gas, flying, car rentals, motels and restaurant meals all going into the stratosphere, many baby boomers are learning to be content staying close to home.
You, too, might want to master the art of the staycation. Here are some ideas. Spend a week playing tourist in your hometown. Take a few day trips. Rediscover the best of Athena, Burbank, Dayton, Milton-Freewater, Prescott, Touchet, Waitsburg, Walla Walla or Weston, doing activities that fit your budget.
Like movies? Host your own film festival. Watch a different movie each night for a week.
Or have an outdoor theme. Go to a park. Walk along a river or around a lake. Visit a wildlife refuge. Hike in the Blue Mountains.
You might even see on Facebook your “rich” friend’s pictures of an actual trip to France, Scotland or Timbuktu. Enjoy the pictures. Encourage your friend to post more. And thank your lucky stars that you didn’t have to go through airport hell to get there.
For me, I’ll enjoy France from the couch. Pass the cheese, please.
