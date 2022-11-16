A beloved Walla Walla tradition is back on the table this month.
After two years of pandemic cancellation, the community Thanksgiving dinner will once again grace the cafeteria tables at DeSales Catholic High School, 919 E. Sumach St.
On Tuesday, Nov. 22, about 850 people are expected to dine on a total of 24 turkeys, pounds and pounds of mashed potatoes, dressing, yams, corn, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce and pies, predicted Deanna Smith, who has overseen the free feast for something like two decades.
No one seems to recall just how long the dinner has been put on every Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Among those willing to guess, estimates fall in the 35-years-or-longer range that people from every walk of life have come to the school campus to participate in the generous meal and cheerful company.
Minus last Thanksgiving and the one before, thanks to the virulent nature of COVID-19, a void occurred that just about broke Smith’s heart.
Those misses, however, make this year even sweeter for everyone, she said.
Her cadre of volunteers is “extremely excited” the dinner is on again, and the generosity of donors has been overwhelming, Smith said. “The stores have given a lot more than usual … It’s beautiful.”
Even supply shortages — cranberries, for example, are not arriving locally in the enormous No. 10 cans this year but only in smaller sizes — are not derailing the moment, she said.
“You just shift and adjust.”
Seating arrangements will also be a little different this year. Not only did Smith add an extra hour to the event, so as to not bunch people up too much, but tables will be spread out more than in previous years.
The event is not served as a single dish, Smith has emphasized in the past. Not only do volunteers include DeSales and Assumption School students who act as decorators, hosts and helpers, but the turkeys donated by the Salvation Army are cooked at the Walla Walla Senior Center as well as in the high school’s ovens.
A number of churches add to the cornucopia of donations and leftover food goes to the Christian Aid Center’s kitchen to feed even more folks.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for use at the dinner, Smith noted.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to have people have a good time and stay safe.”
