Rich Wandschneider is a familiar name to anyone who has pursued the history of the original inhabitants of Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington.
As the director of the Betty and Alvin Josephy Library of Western History & Culture in Joseph, Oregon, Wandschneider is arguably one of the most prolific writers of area Native American history and culture, then and now.
That geographical label includes the Walla Walla Valley, he said.
The Nez Perce tribe, for example, originally occupied an area that included parts of present-day Idaho, Oregon and Washington, moving around the region to fish, hunt and trade.
During the 1855 treaty negotiations at Walla Walla — considered a pivotal point for white and Native American relations — tribal leaders insisted on retaining these inherent rights, according to historians.
The Nimiipuu people, or Nez Perce, also associated closely with the Cayuse tribe and eventually the two languages melded into one; the name "Walla Walla" comes from the Nez Perce and Cayuse word for running water.
The Cayuse tribe is now part of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Wandschneider arrived in the Wallowa Lake area in the early 1970s, after five years of service as a Peace Corps volunteer and staff member, four years of those spent in Turkey.
His first job was for the Oregon State University extension service in Wallowa County as a community development worker, which introduced Wandschneider to the broad geography and story-telling population there.
Five years after that he opened a bookstore in Enterprise, Oregon, which led to hearing more stories and ultimately to meeting American historian and author, Alvin Josephy, considered to be one of the foremost writers of Native American issues.
Wandschneider — with the help of Josephy and others — founded Fishtrap, a non-profit organization with a focus on promoting writing about the West and helping writers in general.
He served as its executive director for 20 years, bringing writers and fans of writing to the Wallowa area for workshops, author presentations and “brown-bag lunch” educational opportunities.
In 2011 Wandschneider took books Josephy, who died in 2005, had left to be used in a new art center in Joseph, which Wandschneider, 80, continues to lead. He blogs frequently about history, culture, authors and the Nez Perce tribes.
Most of all the father of two and grandfather of three continues to be a steward of Native American history in the West.
Has your work increased awareness of Pacific Northwest Native American tribes and thus helped make headway in eliminating prejudice toward their culture and history?
I am a piece of a giant awareness surge among Native peoples and non-Natives who realize the wrongs done, and the good knowledge of place — of fish and fire and land — that Indians had and that the majority culture has largely ignored. Until recently.
The fate of fish and catastrophic fires have us reaching back to a time when the Plateau tribes "managed" the land with selective harvesting and fire. I think, I hope that I have been able, with blog posts, classes and exhibits here at the Josephy Center, to move the dial, to help all of us have a broader understanding of the past, a compassion for the survivors of past wrongs, and a fresh look into a future where we can come together.
Of the atrocities endured by Native Americans, what’s the worst instance you know of that affected tribes in this area?
The worst impact on Natives by whites probably happened before the Indian peoples saw a white person: diseases. Smallpox and measles, flu and other diseases, often having been transmitted by domesticated animals to Europeans and Middle Easterners and then brought across the seas, devastated all Northwest tribes in the 1780s. They came from the coast, where Russians, English, and the Spanish trolled for furs from coastal tribes, traveling inland from tribe to tribe.
A Nez Perce friend says that Lewis and Clark estimated there were 6,000 to 7,000 Nez Perce people in 1804, but he thinks that there might have been 20,000.
Behind diseases came the takeover of lands: the continuous squatting, the government-engineered treaty making and breaking, and the wars. When Marcus Whitman proved a failure as a missionary, he went on a mission to recruit settlers and the message he and others used was that Indians were defying God by not "using the land productively."
The Whites did not see that the Indians were cultivating the camas, cous, other roots and berries, and taking only as much fish and game as needed. Whites brought the notion of profit and "one true religion" to peoples used to trade, barter, conservation and dealing with a harsh world of physical and spiritual powers — and beauty. Chief Joseph asked why the whites had to argue about the Creator rather than accept.
What do you hope is the legacy from your work?
I hope that I have helped open a few eyes, that I have helped Indian friends find voices and audiences, and that our world will reflect this 50 years from now. When I came here 51 years ago, there was no broad understanding of Native culture or history. A few people — my mentor, Alvin Josephy, the late local historian Grace Bartlett and others — understood.
Some hired Indians from Idaho to work in the harvest. But Indians were, to most Americans in the mid-20th century, a "vanishing race." They were to be photographed in old finery and their artifacts put in museums. They themselves were to "become white." That has all changed now, and I sometimes feel like I am riding on a wave, a wave of revival and reemergence. It is exhilarating.
What’s been your greatest personal accomplishment?
I have been involved with the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland project since the beginning, for over 30 years. I am still on that board, which is made up of Tribal members from the Umatilla, Colville, and Lapwai, Idaho reservations and some local, Wallowa County folks. We are a nonprofit that started with nothing except the dreams of a few. Taz Conner from Umatilla and teacher Terry Crenshaw from Wallowa, foremost. There are now 320 acres, with horse corrals and a dance arbor, a new salmon bypass side channel on the Wallowa River, and a longhouse.
On a summer Sunday, I attended longhouse services with over 100 people, most of them Indians. Tribal members from Nespelem and Umatilla, Yakima and Warm Springs attended. Some of them had been root-digging on Nature Conservancy grounds the day before. There were sometimes eight and nine drummers instead of the normal seven, and the entire Wallowa Valley seemed to beat with those drums.
Sometimes I have seen my entire "career," if that is what you call it, as trying to be a window, a facilitator between people of different cultures.
I think that was what I tried to do in the Peace Corps in Turkey. I went back there this summer and spent two weeks at a Turkish university, talking about American Indians to their American Studies students.
I write for the local newspaper and try to bring stories of Native Americans, and native New Yorkers, to Wallowa County, and I give elevator talks to people from around the world about this country and its original inhabitants and about rural life.
I guess I will spend the rest of my days trying to break down barriers between people — tribal-non-tribal; rural-urban; wet-side-dry-side; Turk-American.
It's been and is still a great journey. I am one of the lucky ones in a world where many are dealt much harsher hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.