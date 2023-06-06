Sean McKillip, 40, of Walla Walla, has been a part of the Walla Walla Sweets collegiate summer baseball nights at Borleske Stadium almost every year since the team's first season in 2010.
The Sweets' official On-Field Emcee, armed with a microphone, McKillip keeps fans entertained, engaged and active both before and during the games.
McKillip connects with fans because he is one — it's just that the Sweets gave him the mic.
Walla Walla Sweets nights at Borleske this year begin Friday, June 9, as they host the Ridgefield Raptors with the first pitch expected at 7:05 p.m.
How did you get involved in Sweets baseball?
A buddy of mine and myself went into a basement down below where the Sweets Team Shop now is. It was where they were set up at the time. Merchandise had just arrived, and we went to buy hats. I introduced myself to the General Manager (Zachary Fraser) at the time and he said, "I've had like eight people tell me I needed to hire you." I guess the rest is history.
Do you have an official job description?
I guess the official title is On-Field Emcee. However, I've taken on other duties over the years. I'll communicate with our game-ops booth before the game on the script for the night, make sure the umpires are taken care of before, during and postgame. I'm also in communication with our official scorer, in case he needs roster clarification for official book.
What's it been like doing live acts?
Live promotions are all brainstormed by the Sweets front office during the offseason. I don't really know about them until we have our walk-through the week before season starts. The Sweets promotion team is at the front, once gates open, and they fill the promotions for the night. If they haven't been filled as we get closer to the promotion coming up, then we all try to get them filled. When you work sports, you always have to be prepared to be flexible and adjust. If done right, most fans won't even notice the adjustments.
Have you always been comfortable with the microphone?
I've always been the outgoing type. I was lucky to ease into doing emcee work. My first gig was doing PA for summer American Legion baseball. The crowds were small, so that helped me get more comfortable. But I still get butterflies doing events. The bigger the crowd, the more butterflies. I just want it all to go well.
What have been some of your favorite highlights?
Oh, wow. Over 11 seasons, there are many. I'm probably most proud of the feud I've had with the Mariner Moose. Fans don't remember who the Sweets played that night or who won, but they will remember the antics the Moose and I pulled off.
If we have special guests, I've tried to get them involved on-field examples. Former ESPN writer Jim Caple bobbed for Onions. I had former NBA player Spencer Hawes do the dizzy bat race. I found out Root Sports reporter Jen Mueller was in town, so I reached out to see if she would throw out the first Onion. She did, and she ended up using the footage on the Mariners game the next night. And there are others for sure.
Talk about your posts on social media about major leaguers who played for the Sweets.
All of that is credit to Cody (Miller) and Tommy (Ott) at the front office for keeping track of Sweets alumni. To be honest, I won't remember most Sweets players names during a summer. Cody and Tommy are really good at announcing when a former player gets the call to the big leagues. Then I'll try follow from there.
I think fans know that we have potential big Leaguers playing at Borleske Stadium during the summer. It's just that none of us know which ones will make it to the show. It's always exciting to see a former Sweet get the call.
But absolutely, I'm proud when someone who chose to call Walla Walla home — even if for a couple summer months — goes on to do big things.
The new pace-of-play rules with West Coast League games are meant to keep action flowing on the field, but do you see your acts between innings getting rushed?
I'm all for them. Unless there is a violation, I don't think fans will notice. The action clock will be kept by the umpire on the field. Fans won't know how much time is left.
There isn't much time difference between innings from prior seasons. I do try to keep an eye on the pitcher warming up between innings while the promotion is going on to see how far along they are.
The game should never have to be held up waiting for on field promotions, but of course there are always exceptions.
