It’s not unusual to see a bell ringer for the Salvation Army during the holiday season. One might be in front the grocery store or on a busy street. Some may even be dressed as Santa Claus.
But to see one who looks like he could very well be the real Santa Claus is not as common. Well, unless you happen to live in Walla Walla.
In front of Starbucks on Main Street in downtown Walla Walla stands a man who wishes to be called Santa Wayne for this story.
Santa Wayne is a volunteer bell ringer who greets every child he sees — whether child-by-age or the young-at-heart — with a warm smile and a friendly greeting of "blessing."
And though he doesn’t don a full Santa suit, his red clothes, long hair, real beard and friendly face could have some residents, and a U-B reporter, wondering if Wayne isn’t the real Santa.
The U-B sat down with Santa Wayne for a Q&A after his shift Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Without sharing details, he told the U-B a disability prevents him from recognizing someone after a day goes by. He said this makes it hard to keep a job. And while being on disability insurance takes away his need to earn a living, it didn’t take away his yearning to serve his community and be productive. So, he spends his time volunteering.
What got you started in volunteering for the Salvation Army?
I’m on disability, and because I’m on disability I was looking for ways to give back to the community. I, at 17, became a member of the Nevada National Guard. Later, I was active-duty Navy, and have always wanted to give back to the nation I love. When I became disabled and no longer able to earn a living, I still wanted to give back. The country was supportive in me and my disability … so, I turned to volunteering.
And it turns out that bell ringing is something that a visually impaired person with neurological issues can stand and do. (These issues) make it difficult to hold a job. But this way I can still give something back. And that’s what it’s about. I have been doing this since year 2000. I did it for about 20 years at Walmart, and now I have the opportunity to serve here (in front of Main Street Starbucks). I believe it’s a good location and a good place to serve. I am amazed by the love of the community. The community outreach to me has been overwhelmingly positive. I’m honored to be allowed to serve, allowed to give back. I honestly believe that most people who have disabilities, who are struggling, would love to volunteer in some position if that position was made available to them.
What does bell ringing mean to you?
Since 2000, the kettle I stand by, through pennies and pocket change, over $100,000 have come in. The money stays local and what we use it for primarily is utilities. So, anyone with a shut-off notice can come down. If it’s for a family, it’s not that baby’s fault. But you just helped mom keep on the lights. We’re all into this together. The opportunity for giving is here. We need resources here and the best way to give here is to volunteer. We don’t just need bell ringers. We need volunteers at places like the warming center.
What is your favorite part of your day as a bell ringer?
The bond with those who will pass their glance toward me with a positive attitude. In truth, the greatest wealth that I receive is someone’s positive attitude toward me. I am not concerned with the money in the kettle. It’s the lifting up of the community. The money in the kettle, I trust Him to multiply.
What are children’s reactions when they see you?
I tell people, if you want to experience the magic of Christmas and you want to see a real Santa, look in the mirror. If you see somebody that gives unconditionally, not trying to buy love by buying gifts to manipulate people … then you too are a real Santa. And Saint Nicholas of Alexandria, the original Saint Nicholas, that’s what he encouraged from his parishioners. He was a bishop in a small province. Nobody had anything and they were desperately poor. He encouraged people to give to each other in secret. It becomes very addicting. No one ever gets a present from me as an individual. But I love to secretly give them … The commercial Santa, that has just corrupted gift giving … But your question was about kids. There are kids I have had photos with all their lives who are now out and around the world serving honorably the United States and humanity as a whole. I would like to think I had positive influence on them. They have imparted to me that I have. And I think we all should strive to have that standard. Unfortunately, there has been so much poison with Santa, with the commercial Santa, that I’m not surprised by the parents that do not want anything to do with me.
What does the Walla Walla Community mean to you?
I’m an old soldier and sailor. There’s a reason I don’t live at the North Pole. There are a lot of worse places to be. This is a really nice place to be. There’s no better way to say it than I quite essentially love it. I love its people. We have the richness of life and love.
