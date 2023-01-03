Community Q&A: Paula Warner adds up education in Athena, Weston

Paula Warner has been the business manager for the Athena-Weston School District for two decades.
As such, Warner is one of those off-the radar folks who keeps a small district running efficiently, ensuring fiscal accuracy so money is in place to support the students, staff and, indirectly, the communities of Athena and Weston.
Plus — almost everything else that comes along.
How did this job come about?
I live in Athena and was commuting to Walla Walla for my job at AmericanWest Bank. The school position came open, and I wanted to be closer to my hometown, so I decided to apply. I didn’t have any previous experience with school finance, but I had experience in the insurance industry and banking. Fortunately, then-superintendent Rick Hensel took a chance on me.
Did you see yourself working in education when you pictured your career?
Not necessarily education but once I was in the education world it was the right fit. It is the best of both worlds; I love the kids and I get to continue my work as a numbers person. When I get frustrated digging through numbers, I can get a change of pace and go help kids or simply push kids on the swings.
What do you see as the most critical part of your job?
Being the business manager of a small school and living in the community, I am absolutely invested. It is important we are fiscally responsible and provide the best for our students and staff. Providing financial information to the administrative team and school board is critical. If I make an error, it can have a big impact on the district, which means the children in our community.
What are things about your job that no one knows you do?
In small rural districts, this work is all encompassing — I am a one stop shop! Everything that has to do with money for the district, I handle. I am not just the business manager in an analyzing position, I am a worker bee. I process payroll, build the budget, act as school board secretary, pay the bills, administer human resources, write the state reports, manage the grants, prepare the audit, file taxes, process W2s, serve as nurse, help with meals and cover the school secretary’s desk when needed.
What wouldn't happen if you didn't show up for work?
It would depend on the day. Most days everything would be waiting for me when I returned but if it was payroll time there could be a lot of unhappy school district employees. We experience many state reporting deadlines so showing up for work is critical.
What changes in the Athena-Weston School District have you seen over your career there?
When I started 20 years ago our budget was $6 million with 73 employees. Now it is $18 million and 90 employees. We passed a bond in 2016 for $4 million with a $4 million match from the state that added air conditioning to all of our school buildings and highlighted safety measures that were identified by the community.
I work with an ongoing range of grants that come with a variety of reporting demands, especially following COVID-19 and the federal funding that was allocated to states to support schools.
Are students different now?
Kids are kids. They want to be seen and heard. They want to know that someone cares about them and wants to know them. Our district does a fantastic job providing a safe and caring environment for our students. We know our families and our kids; we are a community family.
Do families now have unrealistic expectations from the district?
Parents want what is best for their children, as do we. Working together and really paying attention to the needs of our children creates a common goal. It is a win-win situation when we work together and clearly communicate.
From your perspective, what is the worst and what is the best thing about our education system?
The state school funding isn’t adequate. It is difficult to build a budget with so many unknowns. There are more and more mandatory requirements that remain unfunded. It is very taxing on small districts because we don’t have the manpower or financial resources. A lot of it falls on the superintendent and principals to fill the gaps.
It is challenging for small schools to offer what big schools can offer students in class selections and electives. On the other hand, at Athena-Weston you aren’t a number. Everyone knows everyone. If someone needs help, we step up. We are able to offer students small class sizes with a lot of individual attention.
There is more emphasis on career technical education for our students. Not all kids are college-bound and the CTE classes offer those students many more opportunities than in the past. This has been great for our school district.
What's the most unexpected thing that has happened in your job?
The third-grade teacher called the office and asked for assistance in her classroom with a bird that had flown into their class. I went into the room full of kids laughing and pointing in the direction of the bird near the ceiling. It took a while, but I was able to get the bird cornered by the teacher’s desk, scoop him up and set him free outside. The kids cheered and I was the “bird whisperer” for the rest of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.