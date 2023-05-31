When Megan Lersbak was hired as a project specialist for the Walla Walla Tool Library in 2022, she was given one task: Give people the tools they need to succeed.
It turns out the effort as part of Walla Walla University’s Center for Humanitarian Engagement and Hey Neighbor Neighbor initiative to lend a hand to neighbors through tools, training and workshops taps into some other interests of hers, namely community engagement and sustainability.
After spending months preparing the program, the senior business student with a background in do-it-yourself work started handing out tools, advice and inspiration to community members when the program began early this year.
With graduation approaching, Lersbak reflected on the effort and what’s next.
Here are questions and answers with Lersbak.
What is the Walla Walla Tool Library?
The tool library is a community resource where people can come to help get support for, hopefully, whatever projects they're doing.
What all is in the tool inventory?
We’ve got a pretty wide range of things. We've got a lot of basic lawn maintenance equipment. We have some more specialty things, like a wet tile saw, an auger, a toilet auger if you're really in danger. And power washers, those are really popular.
I'm starting to look into making some kits. So you could rent a plumbing kit, and it'll have all your wrenches, clamps, and whatever you might need for that.
We are starting and hoping to eventually open a party trailer or a party library. We do have some things listed now for parties. We have a tent, the projector with an outside projector kit, a cotton candy machine, a speaker with a microphone, that kind of stuff.
Where are the tools sourced from?
Since we started, we have gotten a lot of donations, but the original lot of things was used for the university’s service day once a year. David Lopez, our executive director, thought maybe we should not let these tools collect dust and instead promote empowerment in the neighborhood. Give people, quite literally, the tools they need to succeed. He hired me, and here we are.
What is your DIY background?
I come from a long line of stubborn Norwegians who like to do it themselves. When I was in high school, we built our own house. My dad's always been working on something, and I've always had to hold the flashlight. I'm very familiar with all the basic tools, so I know my way around.
What’s a favorite project you’ve worked on or helped others with?
Honestly, any gardening project that anyone tells me about I'm excited to help with or do myself.
My mom recently moved, so she's doing all these garden beds. She's been asking me, “What nails do I need?” and “How do I make these garden beds?” That's been a lot of fun.
I've definitely heard a lot of fun stories. Once, some college students came in and it was snowing. They had gotten their car stuck in a ditch, and they needed the tools to get it out. I thought that was so funny. They did get it out!
What has been the impact of the tool library so far?
I've just seen a lot of excitement, and that's been really affirming. I wish I had the numbers of how much money we’ve saved people, but we’re still starting to get running.
But I think just the excitement that's been stirring and the interest has been really inspiring, that our sustainability and empowerment goals are going to be met. They're in process.
What’s next for you?
Right away, I'm just hopefully going to get a job in community engagement. That’s just what I’d love to do. I'd like to move into the consulting sector, eventually, but in the meantime, I want to do a lot of startups and find my own way to make the three pillars of sustainability (economic, social and environmental) actually sustainable for small businesses. I want to figure out how to make an effective business plan that really empowers and strengthens those pillars, while helping strengthen the community and the world around it, too.
What motivates you?
One of my biggest motivations is my animals. I've got a couple cats (and a dog named Calamity Jane.) I'd like to give them a good life. I'd like to be able to go outside whenever I want and enjoy a nice big garden.
They’re more simple motivators, but I would just like to be in a place where my dog has somewhere to run, and I have a garden that's sustainable.
Are there any upcoming projects you’re excited about?
The goal is to buy a house and start renovating it, but as little things I'd like to build a wooden paddleboard or kayak or chicken coop. Maybe a platform for the back of my car so I can camp out of it. Just dinking-around stuff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.