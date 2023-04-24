Walla Walla arborist Kyle Clemens loves the transformation and growth that results from planting trees.
Standing below the mottled bark and outstretched limbs of London plane trees at Pioneer Park, which is treated as the city’s arboretum, he reflected on the role trees have played in his life and career, as well as their impact on the broader community.
Clemens started out as a seasonal employee for the city in 2003, exploring potential careers after high school. He initially thought he might pivot to work with sports turf on baseball fields and the like.
But as a grounds and maintenance worker, Clemens had a window into the world of the municipal arborist and realized how much he would enjoy planting and cultivating a love of trees in Walla Walla.
“The more I got to learn working with him under his mentorship, I learned basically everything I know about trees now,” he said. “Through that process, he encouraged me to get certified.”
Clemens, a certified arborist and municipal specialist through the International Society of Arboriculture, is responsible for caring for 14,000 trees in Walla Walla and planning the future of many more.
“It’s so rewarding to work with the trees,” he said. “You see this little tree that you planted, and as your career goes on, you see the tree grow.”
He and his team worked to develop the city’s Urban Forest Management Plan, which is used to educate residents about the benefits and care of trees and organize planning and planting efforts.
Clemens recently celebrated Arbor Day with students in Walla Walla Public Schools, helping them plant a tree at Edison Elementary and sending them home with seedlings to plant.
In a Q&A, he shared more about the work he does and the future of Walla Walla’s urban forest. Some responses have been edited for length.
Where did your initial interest in trees come from?
The feeling that you can really see your work at the end of the day — just the transformation that happens after you're pruning a tree or the changes you make to an area as you plant more trees. The more I did that, the more I learned about the benefits and the impacts that you're making on the community by planting trees and seeing the difference and the happiness that it can bring.
Tell me about your role as the city’s arborist.
I help maintain and care for, plant and manage the urban forest. There's about 14,000 trees that I'm responsible for.
On top of that, I assist Public Works with planning and development projects. Any of these road projects you are seeing, any of the impacts to the trees, I'm an advocate for the tree as well as planning the future and what trees are going to be planted to best fit the infrastructure.
That's one of the biggest connections that we made in the past few years is getting our trees really thought of in terms of infrastructure. They are an important part of it. It's not just streets, water, sewer, all of that. The trees really fit into that urban infrastructure, and they need to be planned for. That helps the whole system.
Why is it important to think about trees in the planning process?
There's so many benefits to have trees, but as it pertains to Public Works, it’s part of the stormwater plan. When you think of stormwater and trees, you think of just the roots and that part of the tree that's sucking up the water, but there's so much more than that that happens, too. The big broad canopy really helps even out some of those peak loads on the system, intercepting that water before it hits the ground. In light rains, you'll see dry spots underneath every tree where the canopy has caught that moisture. In heavy rains, it just slows that water so the system can catch up. And, the roots and plants filter that water through the system, so it's kind of like a pre-treatment.
How do you go about selecting the type of tree for a certain area?
Diversity is key. It’s making sure that we don't get ourselves trapped in a monoculture so we have a good, healthy, diverse population of our trees.
That's the broad umbrella that I start with, and then I’ll look at the area and see what trees we don't have around or what in our inventory is lowly represented. I'll take that, and then I look at what the space allows. Then probably the most important thing is I look up to see what kind of conflicts we have. Are there electrical wires above? Are we really close to a building? Is it a busy arterial where semi-trucks will be passing by? A lot of thought goes into what goes where.
When I'm in the parks picking trees, projects with open spaces, I have a whole canvas of trees I can pick from. It's really a treat when I get to pick out trees for the park system.
You mentioned that your wedding was here at Pioneer Park. What other memories do you have here?
I grew up in Walla Walla, and just growing up here with my two brothers, we have pictures of us sitting on the limb and here by the pond. When my wife and I were talking about where we should have our wedding venue after COVID, we said, “Well, let's be outside.” Both of us had a ton of people that wanted to celebrate with us. Thinking about where we could do that that's important to us, we chose Pioneer Park. It represents the things that we feel are important to us. Community is a lot of that.
How do you recognize Earth Day and Arbor Day? Do you have recommendations for how others can celebrate?
Well, because I work with it as my job all the time, it's my favorite time of year. The event that we had last week with the schools is the highlight of my year. I absolutely love that. The planting of the trees and giving the kids the seedlings is the highlight and exemplifies to me what Earth Day and Arbor Day are all about: planting trees in our community.
Just do something kind for the environment or for somebody in general. It doesn't necessarily have to be environment-related, just help spread some kindness.
