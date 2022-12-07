Ki Bealey, 48, has directed Walla Walla's public works department since 2010 to take over the position.
Bealey leads a team that is responsible for the planning, programming, construction, maintenance and operations of local utilities such as water, wastewater and stormwater as well as streets, roads, traffic signals and street lighting.
Public Works projects this year have included the heavy roadwork going on downtown and a controlled fire about 13 miles east of the city to reduce the potential for a wild blaze.
The department has an annual operating, capital, debt service and reserve budget of about $79 million.
Public Works includes 80 full-time employees, and Bealey is their coordinator.
What's it like overseeing a municipal public works department?
"It's a lot honestly. I don't know how much you know about public works, but we do everything from the streets, the traffic, garbage, landfill, drinking water, wastewater, the distribution and collection thereof and both of those.
"There's the watershed, where we partner with multiple jurisdictions on the watershed, which is the primary source of drinking water for the city.
"There's a lot of relationship building, a lot of communication, a lot of really striving to operate as a team, and then also trying to hold the team together quite honestly within the public works itself. Making sure we continue to deliver services basically no matter what, whether that be garbage, water, wastewater, keeping traffic flowing, and all the infrastructure that supports that. Not only the operation side but the improvement of the infrastructure itself because it's been in dire need of attention for a very long time."
How do you handle so many important responsibilities for an entire community?
"It takes many hands. I may be at the top of this heap, but I'm nothing without them.
"You have to rely on your teammates. I mean, that's really it. There are so many areas of expertise within this big group, top to bottom. It's critical. Connections and relationships are really important, building those. One of the reasons why I chose to come to Walla Walla is that smaller community. I grew up in a small community. I really value that. I think it's a special place. To be a part of it and to try to help it be better and do better, it's very rewarding.
"Some of my leadership mantras come from one of the books I've read — its 'Grit,' I actually read it for my kids — there's a quote in it: 'Deep and rich support and relentless challenge to improve strive together.'
"What that means to me, for example, is that I want you to do and be your absolute best, and I'm going to support you. And I also want to challenge you to be your best. That's kind of my own approach to it. I love that quote. It's a quote from the author, Angela Duckworth and then also Pete Carroll, I think, believe it or not. It's not about you going off and doing it on your own. We're together and trying to accomplish great things."
What drew you here?
"Well, I've told this story many times. The city manager that's now retired, Nabiel Shawa, I had worked for him as a consultant. I was an engineering consultant that worked for smaller-to-medium sized cities in the Portland-Vancouver area. Nabiel was one of my clients when he worked in Washougal.
"We did some awesome projects together, so I've always had a good relationship with him; really a great relationship with him. And then he's been a reference for me.
"When you're a consultant, you submit proposals to try to get projects. He was always listed as a reference for me on projects, because, again, we have done some just amazing projects in Washougal.
"When I had kids and started to grow my family, I really wanted to get back to a smaller community. My wife and I had decided to make a move from the Vancouver-Portland area. I'm spending an hour in traffic and then having little ones — I don't know how folks do it. I really don't. It baffles me. You lose so much spending an hour each way in a car.
"We wanted to get to a smaller community. We both had jobs lined up in the Bend area, in fact. We'd loved the Bend area, had been going there for probably 20 years at the time. It's changed a lot even since then.
"(Shawa) was a reference for that, and he said, 'Before you take another job and move on, will you come to Walla Walla?' I said, 'Sure where's Walla Walla?' and we figured that out.
"My wife and I — it was probably our first time where we didn't have our kids with us — came out here for a night to see the town. I took a tour of all the facilities with public works, and I thought, 'No way. No thanks. This is too big. No one can do this job. I'm not Superman.'
"My wife had had a wonderful day. It was a beautiful Walla Walla day. She was sitting at the Olive, had a glass of wine, was working on her computer. She loved it, so we talked about it. We did our pros and cons, and ultimately decided life's an adventure. Why not?"
Where did you originate?
"I was born and raised in Alaska (Kodiak, Alaska island). Hence, the small community. I don't want to live on an island again,
"I will say that. But getting back to that small community, it's where you see folks and you know if somebody's going to give you the bird on the road, chances are you going to run into them in the grocery store. I think that brings a closer connection.
"I think COVID's broken a lot of that unfortunately. I hope we get back to that closer connection, being respectful and kind. I think that's an important element.
"When I describe it and describe all of that and how I ended up here, I often describe it as being suckered by Nabiel, but ..."
What would you say have been some of the highlights of your time here as public works director?
"I could point to projects. I really think we've done some amazing ones: Isaacs (Avenue reconstruction) is way up there. It's received awards for its greatness.
"But really, if I were to point to one thing: people — seeing the growth that's happened in the staff that's been here. We have an amazing staff. I can't say enough good things about them.
"And to see their growth from 2010, which is when I got here, to where we are today there's nothing more satisfying. I mean it's awesome to see them do the things that they do and be so successful. What we're able to accomplish because of them, that is hugely rewarding."
What have been some of the biggest challenges you and your department have faced — any unexpected difficulties?
"Every project has that. Every single one of them. They could be little projects, big projects. You name it.
"I will say that I think probably the most difficult project I've had my entire career was actually the (Long Term 2) Water Treatment Plant project, an extremely challenging project to keep in budget.
"It just seemed like it was one challenge after another on that project. Not any one thing I can point to on it. The regulatory agencies were really difficult to work through, created just challenges that we really had to work hard to overcome."
What do you like to do in your spare time?
"Well, family first. Yep. I like to be with my family. We like to go out and explore the woods, or at least I do when I drag them along.
"It gives me a chance to decompress from you know the built environment and get out and into nature and just be still. Not be attached to my tracking device with e-mail, phone calls or all that stuff. That's by far my favorite.
"I try to do something like that, really big, each year. For example, my wife and I went to Grand Teton and got to see Grand Teton National Park. Awesome. Every national park is awesome. I really try to do stuff like that.
"Last year, we did a big family road trip and went down to Capitol Reef and then also down to Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bryce Canyon. Magnificent. I mean, incredible. I love that stuff."
