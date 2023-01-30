Kevin Pinkerton, 48, of Walla Walla, has been working the past 15 years for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier.
Winter is always an especially challenging season for USPS employees, and Pinkerton said Christmastime means his work week approaching 90 hours.
"It was just because of the volume," he said.
Regardless of winter weather conditions, which are rarely pleasant and sometimes downright hazardous, "The job's got to get done."
It might be a frigid Sunday night with snow blanketing the Walla Walla Valley, but carriers are still running their routes in the various neighborhoods.
Yet it's been a job that Pinkerton has enjoyed.
What's it like working for the USPS in Walla Walla?
"In general, it's been a real good experience. Obviously, we get busy at Christmastime and a few other times of the year, but it's kind of nice seeing people when they're excited to get something. A lot of people are friendly and excited to get the things that they are waiting for.
"It can be a lot of work sometimes. Specifically, in Walla Walla, it can take some adjustment coming from a different climate" — Pinkerton started working for USPS in Southern Oregon — "where you're not having three months of freezing weather and the potential for some of that stuff. That was a little different."
What about during the holidays?
"It definitely gets a lot busier, and then you add on the time of year with it getting darker a lot earlier — and the weather conditions. That just slows everything down and makes it a longer workday. And then you throw on top of that the extra packages. It just makes it a lot more challenging, especially with the weather conditions. There's more safety (hazards) to be aware of.
"But it's still rewarding. I mentioned earlier about customers. There's a lot of really friendly people that are happy to see me, wishing me a good day, wishing me happy holidays, looking out for my safety, telling me to keep warm, asking if I'm staying safe. There's a lot of positive interaction, especially with the holidays."
Has holiday work given you any interesting or crazy stories you can tell?
"It's neat when there's kids, and they see that there's a present coming — or you see them waiting to get their present. Or their parents will hand them something, saying 'Oh, this is from grandma and grandpa.' There's that kind of excitement.
"I don't really have a story. It's just that the crazy part would be the hours. When you tell people how many hours you work, or they see us out at 10 o'clock at night. There's a lot of surprise. That's really the only crazy thing."
Do you get a lot of letters to Santa Claus or the North pole?
"I know USPS has something that's called Operation Santa. That's specifically for stamped letters that get sent. They do a letter adoption. Individuals can go online and adopt that letter and respond to the child and send them their present or something.
"But then I understand that when there's some that aren't stamped, or they come late, we give those all to our supervisor. I understand there's some sort of team. My understanding is that they make sure they get some kind of response or reply at least."
What got you into this work?
"Right place at the right time. I'd moved at the time and needed a job, and this was available. It seemed like an excellent opportunity based on the pay and benefits and job security.
"I admit that I probably had an outsider's view, not sure what it all entailed. It's definitely been a lot more work than I had known about prior, but it's been a great job.
"But I didn't have any other reason than it was available. The opportunity was right, and it was a blessing to get it because 15 years later I feel like I have a great job."
The last couple of years especially, have you seen a bigger workload from mail-order shopping instead of people going to stores?
"Definitely — and not even during Christmastime the last couple of years. It's been noticeable. The consistency of it is year-round. It used to be more of a big bump at Christmas, and that's still happening. There's still the big bump, but now it's happening year-round.
"You could already see it was increasing. I remember when I started 15 years ago, most of the time you would get some packages, but it's definitely consistently increased.
"But specifically, going back to COVID at the first bit, you could see the spike. And it doesn't seem like it's going down. There's been consistent, not a spike, but level."
