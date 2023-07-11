The Walla Walla YMCA had been around 133 years when Karen Hedine became the first woman appointed as its permanent CEO on Feb. 11, 2019.
A native of Walla Walla, she returned to the local Y with more than 40 years of experience in executive leadership positions.
Praised as a "transformational leader," Hedine took the helm with the Y undergoing numerous updates and changes — from its pool to the introduction of its preschool program as well as a major expansion of its Wellness Center and a multipurpose area to serve as home of the Y’s Community Center for Youth.
The Walla Walla Y remains a popular community venue with about 7,000 members.
What has your experience been like with the YMCA?
In my four years at the Y, the experience has been rewarding, challenging, exciting and always interesting. The Y is like a small town with its rich differences in personalities, needs and opportunities.
What got you to become active in the YMCA?
I grew up in Walla Walla and left to go to college. I was fortunate to spend over 40 years in leadership roles in international business. When I decided to return to Walla Walla, I asked friends where to best meet people with diverse interests and life experiences — the answer was always the Y. I joined, took an exercise class and learned that the Y was looking for a CEO. The rest is history.
Looking back, what have been the accomplishments you're most proud of?
The Y has a long history of serving the Walla Walla community and my tenure is relatively brief in comparison. In the four years that I’ve had the opportunity to serve at the Y, we’ve placed even greater energy into our commitment to youth development and family engagement and support.
With the support of the Y’s Board and staff, the Y is now one the largest multi-site providers of licensed child care in the Valley serving approximately 200 children ages 1-12 in Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla. Coming soon will be the region’s first outdoor nature-based preschool. I’m proud of the fact that we also serve families in Athena-Weston with youth afterschool enrichment programs during the school year.
In summer we help kids continue to learn, grow and thrive by providing multi-weeklong summer enrichment and sport camp experiences in Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater and Athena. The Y is often the first employer for many local youth and trains teenagers as summer camp counselors as well as lifeguards and swim instructors who serve pools that the Y now helps to manage in Athena, Milton-Freewater and Prescott.
Given our commitment to drowning prevention, each year the Y uniquely teaches more than 1,000 kids how to swim at no cost to families. I’m proud of donors and partners who make these youth development programs possible.
I’m equally proud of our inclusive commitment to health and wellness for people of all ages and abilities where members and guests can take advantage of the pools, gyms, wellness center, and exercise classes offered both at the Y and through our many collaborations with community organizations.
We’ve also introduced a virtual wellness app. We provide free swim times for veterans, host events with other nonprofits, provide a free meeting space for clubs and organizations, and work with area colleges to provide accredited work experience.
I’m proud of our ever-expanding social responsibility endeavors — from serving as an emergency Red Cross shelter to hosting frequent life-saving blood drives.
The Y’s best asset is its people, and I’m proud to work with this dedicated and talented team.
As a community hub, I’m proud of the Y’s welcoming environment. The Y has something for everyone, and we welcome conversations about ways in which the Y can best continue to serve.
What have been the biggest challenges you and the YMCA have faced?
The biggest challenge we faced together with our communities was the health pandemic. I am grateful for the support of members who stayed with us as we adapted to changes in how to provide services during this time.
How do you feel you and the local YMCA have impacted the Walla Walla community?
With over 137 years of service, I believe the Y continues to impact the numerous communities it serves, including Walla Walla, by providing the most extensive, inclusive and affordable programs for people ages six weeks to over 100. The Y is a community strengthener, and we recognize that to have our greatest impact, we must continue to work together with parents, schools, businesses and government.
