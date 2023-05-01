Jean Teasdale, of Dayton, oversees Walla Walla’s finance department.
The income tax filing deadline for individuals and families just passed a few days ago on April 18, but imagine work as a city accountant.
Walla Walla’s city finance team is responsible for accounts payable, purchasing, and vendor services as well as accounts receivable, utility, water and sanitation billing — not to mention ambulance billing services along with the city budget, financial reporting, accounting, grants and contracts.
Most folks might not realize the behind-the-scenes work done by Teasdale and her team, but the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) sure does at its offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Teasdale and her staff have received the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting each year since 2007 — with the exception of 2020, with no application submitted during the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
But an award for the 2021 financial report was just announced Tuesday, April 25.
“I commend Finance Director Jean Teasdale and the finance team on their excellent work in preparing the annual financial statements and earning their 14th Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting,” Walla Walla City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said in a news release. “Ensuring accurate financial statements is a key component of a high-performing organization and showing the residents that their leaders are trustworthy and spending tax dollars wisely.”
While the responsibilities may seem daunting, Teasdale has found their work the past 14 years to be exciting.
What’s it like overseeing the city finance department?
The best part about my workday is that it is ever changing. You never know exactly what might come up and, as a lifelong learner, I find that interesting and challenging.
With that said, my responsibilities include everything from overseeing the financial well-being of the city to writing, updating and reviewing policies to helping departments with financial issues and answering questions from our residents. Being the director of finance for the city of Walla Walla is an incredible opportunity to help our residents and to mentor the next generation of leaders for the city.
It is exciting work because I am involved with every department and gain knowledge about all of the wonderful projects in the city.
How did you come to be the Walla Walla finance director?
I worked at the University of Idaho for 30 years prior to coming to Walla Walla. My husband was working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Walla Walla and with 30 years at the UI, I could retire, but I wasn’t ready to stop contributing in some manner. A friend sent me the job description for the position, it looked interesting, so I applied and was hired in March 2009.
I have enjoyed working here for over 14 years and have found the job very fulfilling because of the customer service component. Walla Walla is a beautiful, vibrant city, and being able to serve the citizens has been an extreme pleasure and privilege.
What would you say have been some of the highlights as finance director?
There are several things I am most proud of during my time at the city. First, is being part of an outstanding team of individuals who believe in doing what is right for the city. The employees care about the city and are dedicated to making Walla Walla the best place it can be.
I’m also proud that in my time with the city, we have not received any financial findings for our annual financial report. What this means is that the Finance Department prepared the statements with due diligence, with no material errors, and that the statements fairly represented the financial position of the city. Our financial statements are audited by the Washington State Auditor’s Office each year, which helps us improve our statements in the future.
On a personal note, I am proud that I worked with a resident several years ago to propose a leak policy to help people who unfortunately had a water leak on their property. After the City Council approved the policy, the finance director was allowed to provide a water usage credit to people who had a leak and could show evidence that they had fixed the leak.
We were recently notified that we have again received the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) award for excellence in financial reporting. Having our financial statements reviewed and approved by GFOA helps with applications for potential grant funding, strengthens applications to rating agencies for a higher bond rating, and demonstrates to the residents that the city is spending its tax dollars with accountability and integrity. The finance team has received this award since 2007.
The only year we did not was 2020 when we did not submit the report for consideration because of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID extended the preparation time for the financial statements as well as the audit because some people were working from home.
The preparation of the financial statements is an additional challenge to our normal workload because we have to do this work while continuing our normal duties and still maintaining excellent customer service to our residents and city departments.
What have been some of the biggest challenges you and your department have faced?
The biggest challenge was shortly after I was hired and was preparing my first budget for the city, when the city started experiencing the impacts of the Great Recession. Then-City Manager Nabiel Shawa and I worked endless hours to reduce the revenue and expenditure budgets to meet the state requirement that we submit a balanced budget.
The city manager is the person who makes the tough decisions, but it was the most stressful thing I have ever experienced. As a result, I constantly worry about the economy and what impact it might have on the city.
Some other challenges are also related to the budget because there is never enough money to do everything you would like to do. For example, something that is always highlighted in the annual Resident Satisfaction Survey is the need to improve the streets.
The Public Works team, under the leadership of Ki Bealey, does a tremendous job applying for and receiving grant funding, but grants are typically intended for a specific project and may not be related to the needs of neighborhood or lesser-known streets. As a result, it is difficult to find sufficient funding to address all the needs for improving our streets.
Telling the story of the city is also a challenge. I highly encourage people to tune into the City Council meetings because there are many important topics that are discussed each meeting, and it is worth taking a few hours to listen to what the City Council is discussing and how it might impact you.
It is challenging to recruit new employees, but the city leadership team strongly supports succession planning. I believe that when I leave, the succession plan for my position will be a great benefit for the city.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
Jean Teasdale Occupation: City of Walla Walla finance director Residence: Dayton Hired: March 2009
