Dr. Bret Smith has been with the Animal Clinic of Walla Walla, 2089 Taumarson Road, since 2007.
The son of a retired veterinarian in Oregon, Smith knew from an early age what profession he would pursue.
A graduate from Oregon State University, he now owns Animal Clinic of Walla Walla. It has been around since 1953, started by the late Dr. Neil Follett as a smaller pet hospital at its current location.
The full-service clinic has grown to provide pets and livestock in the Walla Walla Valley with medical care, dentistry and surgery, not to mention behavior counseling as well as therapeutic massage (for dogs).
Smith is one of three licensed vets at Animal Clinic of Walla Walla nowadays, and the staff also includes a licensed veterinary technician, several veterinary assistants and client service specialists.
He specializes in small animal medicine with an emphasis in orthopedic surgery as well as theriogenology (reproduction).
In a Q&A with the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, he shared his perspective about life as a veterinarian.
What got you into animal health care — when did you start thinking, “I want to be a veterinarian?”
“My father was a small animal veterinarian for 40 years, so I was exposed at an early age to veterinary care.”
What’s this career been like for you?
“My career has been very fulfilling, having the opportunity to meet many wonderful pets and their families over the years. Since I’d grown up in the veterinary atmosphere, there were not many things that happened that I didn’t expect or anticipate.”
What kind of animals have you treated — anything unique?
“In my career, I have seen all sorts of small animals. But my focus has been mostly on dogs and cats the last 10 years. I’d say the most unique case was amputating a turtle’s leg after it had been attacked by a dog.”
Would you say you are more of a cat person or a dog person?
“Honestly, I don’t really show favoritism toward any particular species. I’d say it would be equal between dogs and cats.”
What would you say are some of the highlights in your career or the most memorable experiences?
“Watching families grow with their pets has been a big highlight of my career. An even bigger one is seeing employees advance and even attend veterinary school themselves.”
What are some of the more odd or interesting cases (or patients) you’ve dealt with?
“The most interesting case I can recollect right now is an exploratory endoscopic exam on a cat with a suspected tumor in the stomach. Then we come to find out it was 17 hair ties clumped together. Once removed, the cat recovered great and returned back to normal health.”
