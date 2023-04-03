You may not read about them often in the newspaper. You may not think about them in your everyday life. But when you need help and call the police, it’s a 911 dispatcher you are actually calling.
Lisa Denney is a “first, first responder,” as she puts it, and she aims to provide a calming voice to those who need help. To do her job, she draws on her experience as a … card dealer?
She tells all about it in today’s Community Q&A.
Tell us a little about your time in the Walla Walla Valley. What brought you here?
I moved to Walla Walla approaching 18 years ago from Reno, Nevada, where I was born and raised. After visiting here for a family reunion, I immediately fell in love with the beauty and feel of Walla Walla! This place was the end of my search to find a nice, smaller town to finish raising my kids in. With them all grown now, and me an empty-nester, I am still thankful to live in a great place, to feel safe and comfortable (shout out to my amazing neighbors!) and be surrounded by some wonderful people.
What do you do?
I was a casino games dealer for 11 years in Reno and thought no job would ever be as much fun as that one was. I had no idea what type of job I would work once moving to Walla Walla. However, I knew it was a job I would need to love. When seeing the job posting to be a 911 dispatcher working for the City of Walla Walla, I almost bypassed it. I never would have thought that I could do a job of such high intensity. After some thought and encouragement (thank you family), I applied. I mean after all, for over a decade I managed to stand face-to-face with people losing tens of thousands of dollars in very stressful situations. Maybe, just maybe, I had what it takes to talk to people on the phone, on maybe the worst day of their life. Could I really do that?
Well, here I am almost 18 years later, with the only job I have ever had in Walla Walla. I am a 911 dispatcher. I dispatch for police, fire, and EMS while taking non-emergency and emergency phone calls for the entire county. I am a first, first responder, I work with amazing people, both in and outside of our center. And best of all, I absolutely love my job. Yes, there are hard days, there are days that I don’t like it, because … well, dispatchers are human too.
What is something you love about your job?
Oh, this is an easy one for me. I love the people that I work with. There is a lot of longevity at our dispatch center. I have worked side-by-side with many of them my whole career. We cannot do this job without the support of our partners. And when they feel like family, it’s that much better knowing they have your back. We are coming to a time now where some are retiring or just moving on and change is inevitable. So focusing on the new generation of dispatchers and teaching them how to do “the dance”… well, let’s be honest, it’s exhausting. But it’s the best feeling when eventually they are rockin’ all the radio traffic and answering those calls like a rock star, and they are the ones having your back. It’s still hard to believe I’m one of the “old” ones now!
Does the job match your expectations of what being a dispatcher was going to be like? Are there any surprises?
I really had no idea what the job was going to be like. I had no previous experience in law enforcement at all. The closest I came to knowing what a dispatcher did was when I was dealing blackjack to a table full of dispatchers one night. I remember their stories blew my mind. So really, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I lacked any experience that was comparable. I also had no idea that I was about to start the hardest, most emotional learning process of any job I’d ever had. The word multi-tasking took on a whole new meaning to me.
I think the biggest surprise to me about the job was that 911 dispatchers answer calls about barking or loose dogs. Try switching those mental gears. Answering a call about an accident with injuries, or a baby not breathing, and then the next call is a barking dog call. Oh, I get it, there is nothing worse than a barking dog to drive a person bonkers. But that was my biggest surprise, the switching of those gears.
Describe the role you play in keeping someone calm during a hard or difficult time.
Keeping someone calm is a huge part of our role as dispatchers. A large majority of our training is how to calm a caller down and keep them calm. Also, how to keep ourselves calm is crucial. This is so important for us to be able to gather the information we need to paint a picture for our responders, keeping their safety and the citizens’ safety as our highest priority. If I could pass one thing on to our callers it would be, if you must call 911 … know your location/address, give your name and phone number, answer questions calmly, follow instructions, and don’t hang up until told to do so. Also, know that my partner, the one who has my back and yours, is dispatching help while I’m asking questions. Our questions do not delay a response. Allow us to be the calm voice in the storm.
